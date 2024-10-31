Corero Network Security Named Winner of the Coveted 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

SmartWall ONE™ Named a Hot Company DDoS Protection Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDoSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, is proud to announce that Corero SmartWall ONE , Corero's innovative DDoS protection solution, has been named a Hot Company DDoS Protection Solution by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) as part of its 12th annual InfoSec Awards.

SmartWall ONE is an always-on, adaptive DDoS protection solution platform for on-premises and hybrid cloud defense that automatically mitigates attacks in near real-time. Fast, ultra-responsive, and fully automated, SmartWall ONE integrates seamlessly into an organization's network and existing architecture, ensuring that companies are able to focus on their core business activities, with the assurance of uninterrupted service availability.

"Our award-winning SmartWall ONE's fully automated system offers unmatched ease of use, allowing organizations to confidently defend against even the most persistent DDoS attacks. It's an honor to have been named a best-in-breed solution by Cyber Defense Magazine, and even more so given the high caliber pool of entrants," said Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security.

SmartWall ONE works 20 times faster than competitors' and with 50 times lower latency, meaning that normal network operations can continue largely uninterrupted, even when undergoing an attack. And, thanks to Corero's cutting-edge 400G Network Threat Defense (NTD) appliances, SmartWall ONE can be deployed on-premises, either as a physical or virtual software appliance, aligning with the latest in networking throughput advancements and not only meeting, but exceeding, bandwidth demands with unparalleled agility.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Corero Network Security is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Corero has partnered with industry leaders such as GTT and Akamai to provide seamless hybrid cloud DDoS protection, helping customers mitigate business risk through both the protection of critical assets to ensure network availability and customer retention. The company also recently launched NTD 3400, a new 400G enhancement to the SmartWall ONE along with an exclusive Trade-In Program.

CDM, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, announced the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 at its CyberDefenseCon 2024.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

