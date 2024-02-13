Corero Network Security Pioneers the Next Step in DDoS Protection with SmartWall ONE for 400G Networks

Extending DDoS protection options for 400G networks

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, today announced that it has extended the capabilities of its leading DDoS protection solution, SmartWall ONE, to include additional support for 400G-connected DDoS detection, mitigation, and protection from the edge to the network core and demonstrates Corero's ongoing investment in developing state-of-the-art DDoS protection.

Organizations are embracing the use of 400G to reduce the number of 100G interconnects. At the same time, they expect to see a reduction in networking equipment footprint, cost, and complexity. Corero SmartWall ONE meets this challenge with a family of 400G-connected DDoS solutions that can quadruple the performance density and halve the power budget of many deployments.

"The expansion of 400G networking capabilities for SmartWall ONE is yet another example of our continuous innovation philosophy and serves as the next milestone in the ongoing rollout of 400G-capable products and services. Our expertise in DDoS protection, coupled with prudent technology investment, ensures that our products will remain at the forefront of modern cybersecurity solutions. Our mission is to help our customers protect themselves against the growing DDoS threat, both now and in the future," said Ashley Stephenson, Corero's Chief Technology Officer.

To learn more about SmartWall ONE and 400G networking, visit https://www.corero.com/smartwall-one-ddos-protection-innovation or attend Corero's breakfast session on Tuesday, Feb. 13th at NANOG 90 Charlotte

About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: https://www.corero.com.

SOURCE Corero Network Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

