CORERO NETWORK SECURITY TAPS INDUSTRY VETERAN JUDSON THUERK TO LEAD CHANNEL STRATEGY IN THE AMERICAS

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announces the addition of Judson Thuerk to the Channel and Alliances Team as the Channel Manager for the Americas.

"I am very excited to join Corero, especially at such a pivotal, high-growth moment. The company is clearly poised to become the de facto global leader in safeguarding critical infrastructure against evolving DDoS threats. Trusted partnerships are increasingly essential in today's evolving cybersecurity landscape and Corero's partners can expect my relentless commitment to driving mutual growth," says Thuerk.

Thuerk is a veteran technology sales leader with more than 40 years of experience driving innovative go-to-market strategies and execution at companies such as Xerox, Digital Equipment Corp., Comdisco Disaster Recovery Services, Sungard, Symantec, EMC, Dell, and VMware. He most recently served in a client management role at Lydonia Technologies, a robotic processing automation and data-pipelining services firm.

"Jud's success developing customer-first relationships that deliver positive business outcomes will bring immediate value to our trusted channel partners. We are thrilled to have him join the Corero team," says Corey Still, Vice President, Strategic Alliances at Corero Network Security.

To learn more about Corero Network Security's partner program or to become a partner, please visit https://www.corero.com/partners/ .

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

