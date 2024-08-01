Corero Network Security's SmartWall ONE™ Named 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards Finalist for DDoS Protection Solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDoSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine has named its award-winning Corero SmartWall ONE as a Top InfoSec Innovator Award finalist in the DDoS Protection Solution category. The award recognizes the most innovative companies and individuals in the information security industry today.

"We're thrilled that our SmartWall ONE DDoS protection solution has again been singled out as among the best of the best, especially by one of the industry's most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "Our goal is to provide the industry with a best-in-breed solution, and it's extremely gratifying to see that solution continue to be recognized."

SmartWall ONE is a fast, ultra-responsive, and fully automated DDoS protection solution available as both physical appliances and virtual machines. With a flexible, software-based design, SmartWall ONE integrates seamlessly into an organization's network and existing architecture, ensuring that companies are able to focus on their core business activities, with the assurance of uninterrupted service availability. And with the launch of cutting-edge 400G Network Threat Defense (NTD) appliances, SmartWall ONE aligns with the latest in networking throughput advancements.

Judging for the Top InfoSec Innovator Award continues through October 2024. Winners will be announced during the invitation-only Cyber Defense Con 2024 (Orlando, Oct. 31 - Nov. 1, 2024), where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to top global CISOs.

"Corero Network Security embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security