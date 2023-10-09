Corero Releases Major DDoS Protection Platform Update with Edge Router Integration, DNS Protection, and Expanded Software Appliances

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, today announced a significant milestone in the evolution of its SmartWall ONE DDoS protection solution. SmartWall ONE advances with this latest version to a modular architecture integrating with industry-leading routers, increasing protection against DNS-based attacks, and adding 100G software appliances.

"We continually enhance our platform to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats. This major update empowers our customers to take control of their DDoS protection like never before," said Ashley Stephenson, Corero's Chief Technology Officer.

Among the key benefits:

Market-leading edge router integrations. Corero's direct integration with routers such as Juniper's MX and PTX routers transforms edge devices into real-time security sensors, blocking DDoS attacks at the edge with surgical precision. This unprecedented control allows rapid, automated threat response and uncompromising protection of vital assets.



Additionally, Corero's support of BGP FlowSpec provides multi-vendor flexibility, enabling unrivaled DDoS protection within any network environment. These integrations underscore Corero's commitment to adaptively protect their customers' environments and bring added value to existing infrastructure investments.

Advanced protection against increasing DNS infrastructure attacks and TCP exploits.





. Corero SmartWall ONE introduces new protections countering the growing trend of DNS infrastructure and TCP-based threats. Unmatched throughput for SmartWall ONE 100G software appliances. Corero sets the industry benchmark for performance, extending 100G DDoS protection into a software-driven future, delivering unmatched throughput. As providers increasingly embrace software-based network infrastructure deployments, Corero is ready to scale with software-based SmartWall ONE DDoS protection solutions.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: https://www.corero.com

