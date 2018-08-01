CoreSite Launches Concept3D's Virtual Tour Platform in Virginia Data Centers

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, (https://concept3d.com) a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, virtual reality (VR), interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announced that CoreSite (https://www.coresite.com) has launched the Concept3D platform with a virtual tour of CoreSite's state-of-the-art data center campus in Reston, Virginia.

Select stops along CoreSite's new Concept3D-powered virtual data center tour

The Concept3D platform is an all-in-one software solution for data centers and other large facilities looking for an efficient and effective way to highlight their facilities and take people - located anywhere in the world on desktop or mobile device - into the facility virtually. Using the Concept3D platform is easy and tours can be edited at any time with new stops, 360-degree panoramic images, information about the facility, surroundings, and links to more information, and contact forms.

The platform includes a built-in mini-map to orient the user and show the location of tour stops in relation to the rest of the facility. The mini-map can be toggled to select and highlight different levels of a facility.

CoreSite's Reston campus currently includes three facilities: VA1, VA2, and VA3. Upon full build, the Reston campus will offer over a million square feet of data center colocation space, or approximately 100 megawatts of capacity. CoreSite selected the Concept3D platform to showcase its secure, high-performance facility features, as well as interconnectivity highlights, such as native access to networks and cloud services including AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Alibaba Cloud and IBM Cloud Direct Link.

"The CoreSite team has done a fantastic job of building out its virtual tour using the Concept3D platform," said Robert Johnson, Vice President of Sales, Concept3D. "CoreSite benefits from virtual tours as the technology enables it to give prospective customers an immersive, first-hand experience of its facilities and technology. Virtual tours can be used for existing facilities like CoreSite's VA2, as well as for sites under development to enable the sales and marketing teams to accelerate the sales process."

"We are excited to launch the virtual tour, it will be instrumental in driving sales conversations and providing content for marketing campaigns," said Brenda Van der Steen, Vice President of Marketing at CoreSite. "The virtual tour can also serve our training needs, giving employees and partners a way to explore a facility remotely."

Explore the CoreSite data center virtual tour: https://Coresite.com/vrtour and learn more about CoreSite's Reston, Virginia data center campus: https://www.coresite.com/data-centers/locations/northern-virginia-washington-dc/reston-campus

Learn more about Concept3D's data center offerings: https://blog.concept3d.com/topic/virtual-tours-for-data-centers

About CoreSite:

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit https://www.coresite.com.

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

