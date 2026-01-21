Corespan Systems Launches as the New Identity for Drut Technologies, Reflecting a Broader Mission in AI Infrastructure

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drut Technologies, a leader in high-performance compute infrastructure, today announced a rebrand to Corespan Systems. The new name reflects the company's broadened mission to accelerate the deployment and scalability of advanced AI and data center systems worldwide.

"The name Corespan Systems captures the essence of what we do, spanning compute cores, and dynamic systems to unlock performance and efficiency at scale," said William R. Koss, Chief Executive Officer and President of Corespan Systems. "As data centers evolve toward more complex, distributed architectures, our focus is on building systems that leverage optical technology and intelligent system architecture to maximize AI infrastructure utilization."

The rebrand follows a period of rapid growth and innovation, including the launch of the 2500 Series platform and new ecosystem partnerships. Corespan enables customers to build infrastructure tailored for next-generation AI inference and high-performance computing workloads, extending reach to unlock stranded resources and optimize usage, all within a sovereign AI model that prioritizes control, performance, and sustainability.

Product and System Nomenclature

Product names remain unchanged, except for the company's software stack, which will now be branded as Corespan Composer™. The 2500 Series and DynamicXcelerator™ product families will continue under their existing names.

Effective immediately, the company will operate under the new brand identity, including updated website and visual design at www.corespan.ai. All partnerships, operations, and customer engagements remain unaffected.

About Corespan Systems Inc.

Corespan Systems is redefining the data center for the AI era — delivering dynamic, software-defined infrastructure purpose-built for accelerated computing. Our flagship platform, DynamicXcelerator™, enables real-time resource agility through deep software integration across server kernels, photonic fabrics, and orchestration layers.

By pioneering software-defined photonic architecture, Corespan transforms static, vendor-bound environments into flexible, composable systems that adapt to workloads, maximize utilization, and unlock new levels of efficiency. The 2500 Series leverages co-packaged optics (CPO) technology to deliver breakthroughs in performance-per-watt, reach, and security.

Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, Corespan empowers enterprises and cloud providers to democratize AI deployment, reducing complexity, closing the skill gap, and transforming infrastructure into a strategic advantage where compute, networking, storage and intelligence converge.

