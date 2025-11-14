Coretek recognized as a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Innovate with Azure AI Platform Partner of the Year Award

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coretek today announced it has been named a finalist for the Innovate with Azure AI Platform category of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of leading Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions built on Microsoft technology.

"Being recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist is a meaningful milestone for our team and our clients," said Clint Adkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Coretek. "This recognition reflects our commitment to helping organizations harness Microsoft AI to solve real business challenges—from accelerating secure AI adoption to transforming how teams work, collaborate, and create value."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees selected from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Coretek was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Innovate with Azure AI Platform category.

About the Innovate with Azure AI Platform Award

This award celebrates partners who have designed and delivered customer solutions using the Microsoft Azure AI platform to drive measurable business outcomes through intelligent automation, generative AI, applied machine learning, or custom AI-driven applications. Finalists demonstrate exceptional technical capability, customer impact, and innovation in real-world Azure AI deployments.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, taking place in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement . The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists .

About Coretek

Coretek is a leading cloud, security, and AI engineering firm helping enterprises accelerate secure digital transformation. As a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner with deep expertise across Azure, security, modern work, data, and AI, Coretek designs and delivers scalable technology solutions that modernize infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and unlock new business value. Coretek serves organizations across healthcare, retail, financial services, public sector and more.

