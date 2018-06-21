Coretek Services Announces Partnership With Total Solutions Group

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coretek Services (Coretek), an industry-leading IT professional services and consulting firm, announced today that the company has engaged in a partnership with Total Solutions, Inc. (Total Solutions). President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Lisch made this announcement.

The partnership with Total Solutions compliments Coretek's depth of capability to deploy, migrate, and support Microsoft Azure and the Office 365 lifecycle. The two companies' alignment offers clients access to technical experts to help them leverage their IT investment through a range of digital transformation services designed to modernize and optimize the end user experience. Complimented with Total Solutions' SharePoint capabilities, Coretek will now deliver a complete suite of Microsoft solution offerings to our clients.

Ron Lisch, Coretek President and CEO, said, "Coretek is excited to announce our partnership with Total Solutions, as it uniquely complements our investments in our Microsoft delivery capability. This allows us to deliver unified and cohesive Microsoft solutions to our mutual customers."

As an IT consulting company, systems integrator and managed services provider, Coretek delivers high value, innovative solutions to improve end-user experience and increase operational agility in the areas of virtualization, cloud solutions, and business continuity. Total Solutions provides industry needed SharePoint platform expertise to migrate, support and optimize intranets, secure document management, and collaboration. Together, Coretek and Total Solutions technical experts specialize in driving operational efficiencies resulting in end user satisfaction.

"We are excited to combine our focused SharePoint and Application skills with Coretek's robust competencies in Office 365 and Azure," said Total Solutions CEO Matt Fleszar. "This solidifies a strategic relationship among national leaders in closely related Microsoft Cloud solutions."

Coretek and Total Solutions believe that "Together is better for our clients." It is the two firms' goal to offer clients a joint resource to make it easier to contract and utilize Microsoft technologies. It was best said by Coretek Sales Director Cyndi Meinke; "We see a clear synergy to immediately collaborate and help enterprises strategically roadmap their pathway to the Microsoft Cloud. We envision rolling out a combined managed offering that give our clients peace of mind through flexible, comprehensive coverage and a single point of contact. Both organizations foster a culture of innovation and outstanding customer service focused on project success – no exceptions!"

About Coretek Services

Coretek Services is an industry-leading Systems Integration and IT Consulting firm that delivers high value and innovative solutions. Coretek works with clients to custom-design an IT architecture based on each clients' unique requirements. The solution encompasses server and desktop virtualization, optimization of a virtual desktop environment, cloud desktop, mobile device management, and infrastructure consulting and project management. Our goal is to help our clients achieve Project Success. No Exceptions! For more information, visit www.coretek.com.

About Total Solutions

Total Solutions is an energetic and innovative SharePoint Consulting and Application Development firm based in Metro Detroit. Having served clients in the region for over 20 years, we are experts at designing, developing, and deploying SharePoint based, enterprise solutions. With clients ranging from higher education institutions to international Fortune 100 companies, our goal is to maximize our customer's SharePoint investments and drive user adoption. We offer a broad range of SharePoint services including: - Portal Design and Development - Reporting and Dashboards - Migrations - Administration and Support - Workflow Development - Custom Application Development. For more information, visit www.totalsol.com.

