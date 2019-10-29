Coretex and Great Dane Announce Technology Partnership at IFDA Conference

"We're thrilled to collaborate with a leader like Coretex and establish a foundation upon which reefer fleets have a complete solution for their trailer and refrigeration unit," said Mike Molitor, Director of Business Development for Great Dane. "FleetPulse continues to grow beyond just GPS to help meet the needs of today's most advanced fleets."

FleetPulse is a trailer telematics system that integrates with a variety of trailer components that collect precise measurements and allows fleets to keep watch over critical items like GPS location, tire inflation system, doors, trailer cargo weight (e.g. load status), burned-out lights, ABS fault codes, and actual mileage.

"One of the core principles behind FleetPulse is to have rigorous discipline around validating each connected component. The Coretex technology is a proven and tested platform and is trusted by some of the most sophisticated reefer fleets that use both Carrier and Thermo King assets," Molitor said. "Together, we provide refrigerated fleets a seamless, single source of data from the combined trailer and reefer unit and eliminate the annoyance of multiple subscriptions."

"Our alliance with Great Dane will provide refrigerated fleets with unprecedented peace of mind by receiving critical performance data about the trailer, the reefer unit and the cargo load itself – all within a single platform," said William Payne, Chief Executive Officer at Coretex. "By jointly focusing on providing compliance and performance assurance of both asset and load for the end customer, the FleetPulse/Coretex platform demonstrates the true value of a technology enabled fleet."

About Coretex

Coretex delivers compliance and fleet management solutions to more than 60,000 connected vehicles in commercial freight, construction, cold chain, waste and recycling industries. Coretex's cloud-based visualization platform helps customers worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence supporting safer, greener, and more productive business outcomes. The Coretex reefer solution offers a comprehensive feature-set, including remote start/stop, two-way command and control, monitoring of up to six doors, operating mode and set point, run pre-trip, activate defrost, fuel levels, and many others. For more information, visit www.coretex.com.

About Great Dane

Great Dane is the leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as steel, aluminum and combo platform trailers. Great Dane has a storied history in the commercial trucking industry and is a driving force in trailer technology, innovation, quality and customer service. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and with additional corporate offices in Savannah, Georgia, Great Dane has manufacturing plants strategically located throughout the United States. The company's network of corporate-owned branches, full-line independent dealers and parts-only independent distributors offers a broad range of distribution points for new and used trailers as well as aftermarket services across North and South America. Visit Great Dane online at www.greatdane.com.

SOURCE Coretex

Related Links

http://www.coretex.com

