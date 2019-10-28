Coretex launches Innovative CoreTemp Solution for Food Safety & Compliance

The new CoreTemp SaaS application was developed to help food retailers and refrigerated transport haulers gain true visibility of load performance – replacing mostly manual methods used today. The solution captures and reports critical data to help businesses ensure the quality of perishable food, manage supply chain operations performance, and receive real-time alerts for potential temperature or transportation issues.

"After years of development and with much anticipation, the future of food safety for refrigerated supply chain has arrived," said William Payne, CEO of Coretex. "Our highly sophisticated solution features on-demand, aggregated compliance views with live route progress and product temperature simulations, coupled with wider hauler performance dashboards."

With Coretex CoreTemp, refrigerated food service distributors benefit from:

Automated core and continuous temperature monitoring for compliance

Advanced algorithms for product type, packaging method and unit of transport

Replace manual, inefficient temperature monitoring processes

Route tracking and scheduling with reporting and scoring route performance

Visual dashboards with real-time data and custom leaderboards for training

Tim Bates, Corporate Quality Systems Director – Logistics at Golden State Foods, has earned an industry reputation as the "father of simulated product temperatures" having participated in its evolution. "We're pleased to be involved with the development of this application," said Bates. "CoreTemp not only measures predicted core product temperature accurately, but it drives process changes within a cold chain by incorporating historical data and continuous improvement tools."

A series of CoreTemp Beta programs are currently underway. Nationwide deployments are scheduled to begin January 2020.

CoreTemp demonstrations are being held in booth #411 or you can learn more by visiting www.coretex.com/coretemp.

About Coretex

Coretex delivers compliance and fleet management solutions to more than 70,000 connected vehicles in commercial freight, construction, cold chain, waste and recycling industries. Coretex's cloud-based visualization platform helps customers worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence supporting safer, greener, and more productive business outcomes. Coretex is headquartered in San Diego in the US and has offices in Auckland and Australia. For more information, visit www.coretex.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jake White

Communication Specialist

310-702-4955

jake.white@coretex.com

SOURCE Coretex

Related Links

www.coretex.com

