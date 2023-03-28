CoreTigo Inc. to Demonstrate IO-Link Wireless Live at the IO-Link User Workshop in North America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreTigo Inc., the industrial wireless automation solution provider for machine builders, equipment manufacturers and manufacturing plants, will exhibit its IO-Link Wireless-based products and solutions, in the IO-Link User Workshop to be held in North America - Detroit, MI, on March 30, 2023.

The workshop, organized by PI North America, will introduce IO-Link Wireless as part of the agenda. The event aims to showcase the benefits of using fieldbuses and Industrial Ethernet solutions for cost-efficient and highly reliable automation, while assisting device manufacturers throughout North America in the development and marketing of IO-Link products.

CoreTigo enables faster and more flexible manufacturing with IO-Link Wireless communication, the first wireless communication designed specifically for industrial automation. As the manufacturing world is transforming to mass customization and sustainability, CoreTigo's technology allows ultimate production line adaptivity, while increasing throughput. IO-Link Wireless is breaking down barriers for wireless machine connectivity and enabling a range of new solutions that were not possible before, along with solutions for existing machines that are reducing complexity and increasing overall flexibility.

While past attempts of integrating common wireless communication protocols, such as Wi-Fi and BLE on machines and production lines were not optimal, IO-Link Wireless provides a completely new level of capabilities. IO-Link Wireless was designed specifically for factory automation and is suitable for both real-time wireless control and monitoring. With ultra-high reliability, and low latency (5msec), IO-Link Wireless ensures cable-grade connectivity even in the harshest of industrial environments.

Located in Grand Rapids Michigan, CoreTigo Inc. is led by President Reid Schook, a former Rockwell Automation executive with over 35 years of experience in the factory automation market. Schook served in numerous leadership roles at Rockwell, including Sensing & Connectivity Business Director, Connected Enterprise Consulting Director, and Manufacturing & Assembly OEM Segment Business Manager.

"We are excited to participate in the IO-Link User Workshop in North America, showcasing our IO-Link Wireless-based products and solutions." states Schook. "This IO Link Workshop will help machine builders differentiate their offerings and End Users optimize their operations, allowing both to better meet their customer needs."

Michael Bowne, Executive Director of PI North America, added, "We are delighted to have CoreTigo exhibiting at the IO-Link User Workshop in North America. Their IO-Link Wireless-based solutions are important for the development and growth of the IO-Link ecosystem here in North America."

Additional IO-Link workshops are already scheduled for these times and locations:

Greenville, SC , on June 13, 2023

, on Minneapolis, MN , on October 5, 2023

About IO-Link Wireless

IO-Link Wireless is a deterministic, low latency (5 msec) and low synchronization rates (10's of micro seconds), highly-reliable and scalable universal wireless communication protocol. Based on the IO-Link IEC 61131-9 standard, it is designed specifically for factory automation, coexisting with other networks - both wired and wireless.

About PI North America

PI is the largest fieldbus organization and it is the umbrella organization responsible for the PROFIBUS, PROFINET, IO-Link, and omlox technologies. Its standardization efforts and commitment to openness have guaranteed leading-edge, certified-interchangeable products from an enormous range of suppliers. It has been doing business with PROFIBUS since 1989 and a measure of its success is that there are over 60 million PROFIBUS devices in use today. First PROFINET specifications became available in 2002 and products are being released at an increasing rate. There are more than 50 million PROFINET devices installed today. IO-Link continues to grow exponentially and there are more than 30 million IO-Link devices currently installed.

About CoreTigo

CoreTigo enables faster and more flexible manufacturing by providing high-performance machine digitalization, wireless connectivity and edge solutions for machine builders, system integrators and industrial equipment manufacturers. CoreTigo's products enable the design and retrofit of machines and production lines that were not possible before. These solutions increase flexibility, adaptivity and modularity, resulting in cost effectiveness, increased productivity and downtime reduction. Embraced by industrial leaders, CoreTigo's solutions are based on the IO-Link Wireless global standard, which is fit for harsh factory environments and motion control applications, providing the most reliable wireless connectivity for millions of sensors, actuators and industrial devices worldwide.

