CoreVest Announces Promotion of Christopher Hoeffel to President

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreVest American Finance, LLC ("CoreVest") has announced the promotion of Christopher Hoeffel to President. Mr. Hoeffel, previously the Chief Financial Officer for CoreVest, will take on additional strategic functions within CoreVest as well as its parent company, Redwood Trust, Inc. ("Redwood"). Notably, he will be joining Redwood's Investment Committee, a group tasked with strategic allocation of the firm's capital. Within CoreVest, Mr. Hoeffel will expand his scope to include product development and credit policy, two key areas for the firm. He will continue to oversee all his current functional areas as well.

Beth O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of CoreVest, said about the promotion, "Chris has been a key member of the senior management team and integral to our growth and success over the years. I am excited about the additional contributions that he will bring in developing strategies for continued growth at CoreVest and collaborating with our partners at Redwood."