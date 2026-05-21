CoreView Achieves GovRAMP Premier Membership to Strengthen Microsoft 365 Resilience Across the U.S. Public Sector

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreView, the leading SaaS platform for Microsoft 365 Tenant Resilience, announced that it is now officially a GovRAMP Premier Member, reinforcing its commitment to helping public sector organizations strengthen security, governance, and operational resilience across complex Microsoft 365 environments.

This milestone builds on CoreView's growing momentum in the U.S. public sector, where the company already supports state and local government organizations across a growing number of jurisdictions, including the State of Pennsylvania, the State of Washington, the State of Massachusetts, the State of Hawaii, the State of Oregon, the State of Florida, and the State of Iowa, the State of Ohio, the State of Texas, Los Angeles County, and many others. This breadth of adoption reflects a growing need among public sector organizations for stronger control over Microsoft 365 environments that are increasingly critical to day-to-day operations, service delivery, and cybersecurity readiness.

As public sector environments become more complex and distributed, CoreView helps organizations strengthen governance, enforce policies consistently, and improve operational resilience across Microsoft 365.GovRAMP Premier Membership further reflects CoreView's focus on supporting organizations that operate in highly sensitive and regulated environments, where resilience, control, and accountability are essential. GovRAMP's emphasis on continuous monitoring and ongoing compliance closely aligns with CoreView's approach to Microsoft 365, where maintaining resilience depends on the ability to continuously monitor the environment, enforce governance standards, and respond quickly to change. Together, this shared focus supports public sector organizations in reducing risk, strengthening control, and building a more resilient Microsoft 365 operating model.

As public sector teams face growing pressure to manage cyber risk, maintain governance standards, and respond quickly to change across Microsoft 365, CoreView provides a unified platform to help reduce complexity and strengthen control.

CoreView enables organizations to gain visibility across tenants, detect misconfigurations and configuration drift, enforce policy baselines, restore configurations after incidents, and simplify administration through automation and delegated controls. This approach helps public sector organizations move beyond fragmented tools and manual processes toward a more resilient and manageable Microsoft 365 operating model.

"CoreView's achievement of GovRAMP Ready verification for CoreView ONE underscores a strong commitment to GovRAMP's mission of advancing standardized security and risk management across the public sector," said Tony Sauerhoff, GovRAMP Board President and Texas Department of Information Resources Executive Director and State Chief Information Officer. "By aligning with established benchmarks for readiness, CoreView is demonstrating leadership in enabling SLED organizations to operate with greater confidence in the cloud. Valuable partners like CoreView help strengthen trust and accountability across the GovRAMP ecosystem."

With more than 4,500 Microsoft 365 tenants under management and 20 million licensed users managed, CoreView helps enterprises and public sector organizations reduce complexity while building resilience into the core of their Microsoft 365 operations.

For more information, visit www.coreview.com.

About GovRAMP

GovRAMP is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to advancing consistent, trusted cybersecurity practices across state, local, tribal, and educational government. Guided by its mission to make cybersecurity easier to understand, implement, and maintain, GovRAMP provides a standardized framework, independent validation, and community-driven education that help governments adopt secure cloud solutions with confidence while enabling service providers to demonstrate trusted security through clear, evidence-based practices. By bringing together public and private sector partners, GovRAMP supports policy collaboration, strengthens shared assurance, and helps build a more resilient cybersecurity ecosystem that protects government services, data, and the communities they serve. Learn more at GovRAMP.org.

About CoreView

CoreView is the leading SaaS platform for Microsoft 365 Tenant Resilience. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, CoreView secures the configuration, identity, and access layers of Microsoft 365 - hardening tenants against attack, reducing privilege and blast radius, detecting configuration tampering, and restoring security posture after incidents. By protecting Microsoft 365 & Entra at the tenant level, CoreView ensures organisations can prevent compromise, withstand intrusion, and recover with confidence from cyber threats and operational disruption.

Media Contact:

Anna Michniewska

[email protected]

SOURCE CoreView