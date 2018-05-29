CoreView Announces New CEO and Funding Round to Accelerate Growth of Their Cloud Management Platform; Secures $20M in Funding Led By Insight Venture Partners

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreView, a global leader in Office 365 management, tenant segmentation, security, and change management for the enterprise, today announced an investment led by Insight Venture Partners, a New York-based venture capital and private equity firm. In addition, CoreView announced the appointment of David Moran as CEO, an industry veteran with extensive experience scaling enterprise software businesses globally.

CoreView previously operated as 4ward365, a subsidiary of 4ward. The new brand reflects the growing centrality of cloud and hybrid solutions to enterprise IT, making visibility and control essential to day-to-day operations. Founders David Mascarella and Ivan Fioravanti are proud that CoreView is the first Italian entity to receive funding from Insight Venture Partners. They will work as Chief Global Strategist and CTO, respectively, to scale the business globally and execute company's long-term vision.

"The CoreView team has created a best-in-class product offering, and I am delighted to take on the role of CEO," said David Moran. "Partnering with Insight Venture Partners means we have access to their global resources and expertise for scaling our business, and we are excited to work with them as we accelerate the growth of the company. We will now look to deepen our offering in the Office365 ecosystem as well as developing solutions for hybrid and other cloud environments."

CoreView provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise Office365 management tools, including:

virtual tenant segmentation and administration,

cost analytics and license optimization,

usage reporting,

delivery of just-in-time training content to stimulate change management, and

comprehensive security alerts and compliance auditing.

CoreView has customers across all major verticals in the US and Europe. The investment by Insight Venture Partners will accelerate the global scaling of CoreView.

"CoreView has a unique offering that directly addresses a range of challenges enterprises face when migrating to a cloud environment, especially when making the move to Office 365," said Phil Vorobeychik, Principal at Insight Venture Partners. "We're thrilled to welcome Dave, David, Ivan and the CoreView team to our portfolio, and we look forward to the next chapter of their story."

About CoreView

CoreView, provides enterprises and Microsoft partners the ability to manage, control and obtain valuable information across all aspects of their Microsoft Office 365 investment. This information allows organizations to improve security, achieve compliance, optimize licensing, and deliver operational improvements. Our mission is to help customers maximize their ROI in any cloud productivity suites.

For more information on CoreView, visit www.coreview.com.

About 4ward

Founded in 2002, 4ward is an innovator in digital transformation, recognized for best-in-class services, particularly as a Microsoft partner. 4ward has been awarded the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for Italy 2 years in a row, awarded the Most Valuable Application Lifecycle Management partner within the Western European region 5 times, and awarded the 2017 Office365 Partner of the year for Italy. 4ward will continue to build, deliver, and maintain complex cloud applications & infrastructures for customers as an independent entity.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

