Corevist Announces Eight Manufacturers as Winners of the 2024 Golden Bull Awards for Excellence in B2B Ecommerce

DURHAM, N.C., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corevist, the B2B ecommerce platform that powers customer-central digital channels, today announced the winners of the inaugural Golden Bull Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievements in B2B digital commerce, spotlighting clients who have excelled in utilizing the Corevist platform to enhance their online sales channel.

Eight manufacturers have been awarded for their exceptional use of the Corevist B2B ecommerce platform, which has enhanced their revenue and improved customer experiences. As B2B purchasing expectations shift, these companies lead the way by adopting scalable, modern tools to align with customer demands. Corevist supports these efforts by providing user-friendly customer portals and an intuitive online ordering platform. Its solutions are seamlessly integrated in real-time with SAP ECC and S/4HANA to ensure 100% ecommerce accuracy 100% of the time.

"The number of companies opting for digital transactions in the B2B sector is at an all-time high and continues to rise," stated Andy Martin, CEO of Corevist. "These awards showcase the exceptional commitment and creativity our clients bring to enhancing this channel. The Golden Bull Awards signify the profound transformation and strategic achievements our clients realize through our platform. Congratulations to all the winners for establishing new standards in digital commerce."

The categories for the Golden Bull Awards include:

-Overall Excellence Award for best use of the entire Corevist platform

-President's Club Award for top sales achievements in the ecommerce channel

-Innovation Trailblazer Award for best suggestions for ongoing platform innovations

-SAP Technical Champion Award for best SAP-driven workflows for operational excellence

-UX Mastery Award for most user-friendly and engaging user experience

Among a group of outstanding clients, the 2024 Golden Bull Awards winners include Chicago Faucets, awarded for Overall Excellence; Bioventus and Oregon Tool, both recognized in the President's Club; Emmerson Packaging, celebrated as the Innovation Trailblazer; and Kids2, acknowledged for UX Mastery. Additionally, four other manufacturers, both private and publicly traded, received awards across the different categories.

Winners were selected using unique data insights from the Corevist Performance Dashboard, which tracks ecommerce metrics critical to B2B manufacturers. This tool enabled an objective review of each nominee's use of the platform, emphasizing quantifiable achievements in digital commerce.

Todd Clark, VP of Client Success at Corevist, said, "This year's winners come from different manufacturing industries and show how creatively and effectively our platform can be used. These awards are not just about what they've achieved but also the solid partnerships we've built with each winner, which have propelled them to excel in their respective categories."

The 2024 Golden Bull Awards mark a new chapter in celebrating excellence in B2B digital commerce, highlighting Corevist's essential contribution to the industry. To discover how the Corevist platform assists manufacturers in creating high-performing B2B ecommerce sites, please visit corevist.com.

For more details on the Golden Bull Awards and to explore the achievements of the winners, visit corevist.com/golden-bull-awards.

About Corevist

Corevist empowers SAP-based enterprises to deliver exceptional service through integrated B2B portals and ecommerce solutions. Processing over $2 billion in transaction value annually, Corevist's SAP-certified integrations with S/4HANA and NetWeaver streamline complex operations for a global client base in North America, LATAM, EMEA, and Asia. For more information, contact (919) 424-2120 or visit corevist.com

