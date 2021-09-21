CorEvitas and Inovalon Leverage Advanced Analytics to Deliver A Holistic View of the Patient

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC, the gold-standard leader in longitudinal real-world data in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has expanded its engagement with Inovalon's (NASDAQ: INOV) life sciences business unit specializing in data-driven healthcare analytics and strategic advisory services, to provide a holistic view of patients with rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis.

In conjunction with CorEvitas' granular clinical data on validated physician assessments and patient-reported outcomes, this collaboration focuses on rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis and highlights one of many critical chronic condition-focused use cases of Inovalon's MORE² Registry® dataset, which today provides the healthcare marketplace insight into tens millions of patients suffering from key chronic conditions that contribute to poor clinical outcomes and increased healthcare costs in the United States.

"The healthcare marketplace, especially life sciences companies and health plans, have been eager to make more definitive connections between clinical measures, patient adherence, laboratory values, healthcare resource utilization, and economic outcomes along the patient journey," said John E. Linnehan, practice director of Inovalon's health economics and advanced analytics team. "We are excited to collaborate with CorEvitas to accelerate these insights with an initial focus on rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis."

With a comprehensive snapshot of individual patients with either rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis, unique from any one given dataset, CorEvitas' experts are presented with the opportunity for real-world and longitudinal assessment of the dynamics between demographics, clinical characteristics, functional status, patient-reported outcome measures, laboratory values, healthcare resource utilization, and economic outcomes. Insights made possible through these analytics can advance clinical development, inform trial design and recruitment, substantiate value narratives, and inform patient-specific intervention plans.

Raymond Hill, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for CorEvitas, noted, "As an organization, we recognize the immeasurable value of understanding the whole patient. By furthering our collaboration with Inovalon, we can leverage the data-driven insights that provide integrated and actionable insights for the patient. This symbiotic expansion of real-world evidence will ultimately advance healthcare to its next level."

CorEvitas collects comprehensive, prospective and structured gold-standard data that provides unmatched clinical depth and granularity. Data collected from over 475 sites in the U.S., Canada, and Japan make CorEvitas the largest network of real-world investigators contributing prospective data for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

"We are excited to be able to provide our subscriber base with these expanded use cases," said Leslie Harrold, MD, MPH, Chief Scientific Officer of CorEvitas. "So much real-world data is siloed. By connecting data, we can understand so much more about our patients and their needs – ultimately improving care paradigms."

About CorEvitasSM

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas helps biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from nearly 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Its subsidiary, HealthiVibe, complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. The HealthUnlocked technology platform hosts over 1.4 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. Through Health iQ, CorEvitas has access to a broad range of UK and international datasets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. Vestrum Health, a leader in data analytics of retinal practice Electronic Health Records, provides insightful views of retinal diseases across the drug life cycle. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 584,000 clinical facilities, 338 million Americans, and 63 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

CorEvitas, LLC

Erem Latif

(508) 408-5529

[email protected]

SOURCE CorEvitas, LLC