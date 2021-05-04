CorEvitas(SM) Achieves Enrollment Milestone of 15,000 Patients with Immune-Mediated Skin Conditions in its Psoriasis and Atopic Dermatitis Registries

WALTHAM, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas℠, the leading sponsor of registries in autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases, announced it has enrolled over 15,000 patients with immune-mediated skin diseases in the CorEvitas registries for moderate to severe psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (AD).

This notable milestone was achieved by building on the company's real-world evidence program and dermatology site network of more than 500 committed investigators, initially developed for the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry, a collaboration with the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF). Established in 2015, the Psoriasis Registry has enrolled over 14,000 patients at more than 200 sites across the U.S. and Canada and is being used to support post-approval safety commitments to the FDA for multiple recently approved biologic therapies. In addition, the registry has generated 19 manuscripts and 91 abstracts on studies evaluating the effectiveness of psoriasis treatments, their impact on quality of life, and characterizations of patient sub-populations.

Similar studies are expected from the CorEvitas AD Registry, with over 1,000 patients enrolled since the registry launch 9 months ago. Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, Associate Professor of Dermatology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC, and Dr. Eric Simpson, Professor of Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland serve as Scientific Co-Directors of the registry. The registry has been designed to fill a major gap in real-world evidence generation for patients with AD on drug effectiveness and safety, collecting a comprehensive dataset on disease phenotypes, comorbidities, treatment effectiveness, quality of life, and long-term drug safety.

"There is immense value in the independent CorEvitas dermatology registries in their robust and longitudinal collection of validated clinical outcomes and patient reported outcomes, which enables us to evaluate and contextualize the real-world safety and effectiveness of approved therapies," said Dr. Silverberg.

"We are truly grateful to the NPF and the dermatology investigator network that we have built, uniquely positioning CorEvitas to study a range of immune-mediated skin conditions to benefit our patients," said Dr. Jeff Greenberg, Chief Medical Officer of CorEvitas.

To learn more about the CorEvitas Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis Registries, visit https://www.corevitas.com/registry/atopic-dermatitis

https://www.corevitas.com/registry/psoriasis

About CorEvitas℠. CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas helps biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from nearly 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Its patient experience division, HealthiVibe, complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. The HealthUnlocked technology platform hosts over 1.4 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. Through Health iQ, CorEvitas has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

