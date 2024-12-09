CoreWeave and Dell Technologies Extend Relationship to Deliver AI at Scale

CoreWeave signs strategic agreement with Dell to support next generation AI innovation

CoreWeave integrates its Cloud Services Platform with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, providing enterprises access to the latest AI infrastructure and services

First Dell PowerEdge XE9712 liquid-cooled racks shipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 mark a significant milestone for AI development

Fully integrated and validated Dell Integrated Racks with Dell Professional Services are expected to speed time to implementation for CoreWeave

Agreement supports CoreWeave's market position as the AI Hyperscaler with a set of full-stack cloud services that are purpose-built for serving some of the world's most complex AI workloads

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is expanding its strategic relationship with AI hyperscaler, CoreWeave, as the first to ship Dell PowerEdge XE9712 server racks with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 to support CoreWeave's Cloud Services Platform. CoreWeave will receive1 liquid-cooled, fully-integrated Dell IR7000 racks with Dell PowerEdge XE9712 servers, supported by Dell's AI professional services to optimize CoreWeave's data center design.

The agreement builds on work between the two companies to meet the growing demand for high-performance cloud environments for generative AI developments. The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions bring together Dell's infrastructure and services capabilities with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, and AI software.

CoreWeave's specialized AI cloud services platform is built from the ground up to meet the needs of complex AI workloads. The investments CoreWeave is making in infrastructure and services are intended to simplify deployments for enterprises and serve the most demanding and ambitious workloads of AI labs.

"AI has boundless potential, and Dell is at the epicenter of this revolution," said Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer and vice chairman, Dell Technologies. "By shipping the first fully integrated, liquid-cooled Dell IR7000 racks with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, we've equipped CoreWeave's enterprise customers with the speed and scalability to accelerate AI-driven projects. Together, Dell and CoreWeave will empower enterprises to harness AI."

CoreWeave Expands AI Cloud Service Portfolio Using Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

CoreWeave is utilizing the 21-inch liquid-cooled Dell Integrated Rack IR7000s that are optimized for AI workloads and designed for industry-leading density. These racks will deploy NVIDIA Blackwell via Dell PowerEdge XE9712 servers into CoreWeave's compute platform and scale with the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform to facilitate large language model training and real-time inferencing in large-scale AI deployments. Dell's tailored rack systems offering efficient power management and enhanced cable setup, with the 25X energy efficiency offered by NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 over its predecessor, are crucial for supporting AI at scale.

CoreWeave will use Dell's extensive Professional Services expertise to deliver and deploy fully integrated and validated racks. With Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems (IRSS), which combines factory and rack integration, solution testing and expert on-site deployment to form ready-to-use infrastructure, CoreWeave will compress implementation timelines significantly. The company will also use Dell's ProSupport One for Data Center to provide cost-optimized support tailored to customer needs.

The Dell AI infrastructure will be integrated with CoreWeave's managed software cloud services, including CoreWeave Kubernetes Service and SUNK (Slurm-on-Kubernetes). The platforms provide the ideal combination of high performance, ease-of-use, security and flexibility. Coupled with CoreWeave's Mission Control capabilities that ensure peak hardware performance and functionality, customers can access large-scale NVIDIA accelerated computing and industry-leading system performance.

"We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI development," says Brian Venturo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CoreWeave. "Dell Technologies is a strategic partner when it comes to delivering world-class performance at scale, bringing cutting-edge cloud services to market and helping our customers build the next generation of AI applications."

1 Reflected in the backlog Dell Technologies reported in its Q3FY25 earnings.

