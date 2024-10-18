CoreWeave Announces Appointment of Michelle O'Rourke as Chief People Officer

O'Rourke to oversee the company's human resources department and will now serve on the company's executive leadership team.

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler™, announced Michelle O'Rourke as its new Chief People Officer, effective today. O'Rourke currently serves as CoreWeave's Senior Director of Human Resources, and in this new role, will assume full leadership of the company's human resource function, overseeing talent acquisition, employee development and retention, and culture.

O'Rourke is a CoreWeave veteran with more than two decades of human resources experience. Since joining the company in 2021, she has quickly assumed pivotal responsibilities bolstering the company's culture and talent strategy. Given her extensive knowledge of the company's values and vision, she is uniquely positioned to ensure CoreWeave continues to be an employer of choice – maintaining its entrepreneurial, mission-driven and high performing work environment.

"Michelle has been integral to not only building the culture at CoreWeave that sets us apart, but successfully scaling that culture through a period of significant growth," said Michael Intrator, Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "Michelle recognizes the long-term value of people as a critical driver of business success. As CoreWeave continues its path, she will be essential to maintaining our vibrant and inclusive culture that promotes learning, growth, and innovation. We're thrilled to welcome Michelle to the executive leadership team."

Under Michelle's leadership, CoreWeave has grown to more than 800 team members worldwide today.

"After three incredible and transformative years at CoreWeave, I am thrilled to join this exceptional executive leadership team," said Michelle O'Rourke. "At the center of CoreWeave's success is its people. We work alongside some of the best in the industry and it is critical to build a workplace that allows this exceptional talent to flourish. As we accelerate our planned global expansion and continue to scale, my focus will be on nourishing CoreWeave's culture and talent strategy in a way that keeps pace with our growth and positions our employees for success."

About CoreWeave

