CoreWeave Announces Chetan Kapoor as Chief Product Officer

Kapoor, a former Director at Amazon Web Services, will spearhead product strategy with a focus on Managed AI services, as CoreWeave continues its exponential growth

ROSELAND, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced the appointment of Chetan Kapoor as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Kapoor joins CoreWeave from Amazon Web Services, where he was part of the Compute leadership team and managed the Hardware Accelerated Compute business. In his new role, Kapoor will lead a cross-functional team responsible for overseeing the development, strategy, and management of CoreWeave's portfolio of AI Products and Managed Services.

"With leading AI labs and customers like MistralAI, Replicate and NovelAI, more and more customers are taking advantage of CoreWeave's AI Cloud services to build, train and deploy their GenAI applications. Chetan's extensive experience and innovative mindset make him the perfect fit to lead our product strategy during this exciting hyper-growth phase," said Michael Intrator, CoreWeave CEO and co-founder. "We are confident that his leadership will accelerate our growth and enhance our position as the AI HyperscalerTM."

"I am incredibly excited to join CoreWeave at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the industry," said Chetan Kapoor, CoreWeave Chief Product Officer. "The world is at an incredible inflection point for AI innovation, and CoreWeave has positioned itself at the forefront of this technology revolution, bringing the most advanced and scalable Cloud solutions to the market. I look forward to working with the Company's talented executive team as we continue on this transformative growth path."

This announcement extends what has been an exceptional 12 months for CoreWeave, including delivering record-breaking MLPerf performance by training GPT-3 LLM in under 11 minutes by utilizing over 3,500 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, the Company's recent $1.3 billion UK expansion and $2.2 billion European expansion , $7.5 billion debt financing facility led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, a landmark $1.1 billion Series C in May 2024, and a $2.3 billion debt financing facility in August 2023.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI HyperscalerTM, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with the most performant and efficient cloud solutions for accelerating the next era of computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers covering every region of the US and across Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies of 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

