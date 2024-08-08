CoreWeave Announces Key Senior Hires to Fuel Growth Plans

New senior hires come on the heels of significant momentum for the business, having raised $12 billion from top tier equity and debt investors, announcing a London office and European expansion efforts.

Chen Goldberg , Senior Vice President of Engineering, hails from Google where she played an instrumental role in building, deploying, and managing the innovative Kubernetes platforms.

Sachin Jain , Chief Operating Officer, comes from Oracle Cloud where he led AI infrastructure and has spent more than 20 years in senior roles at Google Cloud and Amazon.

This announcement follows recent additions to the leadership bench with top-tier talent including Chief Accounting Officer Jeff Baker from Rivian; Chief Product Officer Chetan Kapoor from Amazon Web Services; and Chief Financial Officer Nitin Agrawal from Google Cloud.

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler, today announced the appointment of Chen Goldberg as Senior Vice President of Engineering, as well as Sachin Jain as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Goldberg and Jain are technology veterans with long, accomplished histories at the largest technology companies in the world.

Goldberg has more than 25 years of expertise leading global engineering teams, product R&D initiatives, and high-profile customer engagements with Fortune 500 enterprises. She joins CoreWeave from Google, where she worked across several roles at Google Cloud, most recently as General Manager & VP of Engineering, leading the Kubernetes and Serverless team and product portfolio. She will join the CoreWeave executive team to lead and grow engineering functions, as well as accelerate CoreWeave's world-class product development and offerings.

Jain most recently served as Senior Vice President at Oracle Cloud, where he led the company's AI infrastructure, data center capacity and infrastructure product teams. Prior to that, Jain held roles as Vice President at Google Cloud and Amazon. At Google, he managed the capacity planning and optimization and supply chain engineering teams, and played a central role in driving Google Cloud to profitability. At Amazon, he held leadership roles across pricing, fees, marketplace technologies, AWS and supply chain teams – setting the strategic direction for top and bottom line growth across various businesses.

"Both Chen and Sachin are exciting and critical additions to the CoreWeave team," said Mike Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave. "Their vision for the future of the AI cloud is strongly aligned with what we're building at CoreWeave – in terms of a customer-centered development philosophy and the power of automation – and their expertise is unmatched. Their contributions to our platform will take CoreWeave's industry-leading products and operations to the next level."

"I've been watching the incredible growth and customer success that CoreWeave has accomplished in such a short amount of time, and am thrilled to join this team with tremendous technical excellence," said Chen Goldberg. "CoreWeave is light years ahead and delivering what others cannot – its modern infrastructure with unbeatable performance sets the company apart. I look forward to building the next generation of cutting-edge cloud technology alongside some of the best in the business."

"I have been amazed and inspired by the phenomenal team at CoreWeave and what they have accomplished," said Sachin Jain. "The fact that some of the largest enterprise companies and fast growing AI labs are choosing CoreWeave as their cloud partner is a testament to their unparalleled innovations and relentless focus on customer success. I am excited by the opportunities ahead of us and am eagerly looking forward to being part of this incredible journey."

Today's news comes on the heels of significant momentum. Between May 2023 to May 2024, CoreWeave raised a total of $12 billion from top-tier equity and debt investors. Recently, the company also announced its new London office and subsequent European expansion – creating over 120 new jobs across engineering, operations, finance and go-to-market, and a commitment to invest a total of $3.5 billion across Europe. The company also continues to grow its leadership bench with top-tier talent. Last week, CoreWeave announced its new Chief Accounting Officer, Jeff Baker , who joined from Rivian and played an essential role in its landmark initial public offering. In June, CoreWeave announced Chief Product Officer, Chetan Kapoor , who joined from Amazon Web Services where he was part of the Compute leadership team and managed the Hardware Accelerated Compute business. Earlier this year, the company welcomed Nitin Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer, who most recently served as VP of Finance for Google Cloud. With these additions, CoreWeave is fueling its next phase of growth and pushing the frontier of AI infrastructure forward. In 2023, CoreWeave more than quadrupled its data center presence, and anticipates doubling that figure globally by the end of 2024.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with the most performant and efficient cloud solutions for accelerating the next era of computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers covering every region of the US and across Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies of 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

CONTACT:

Brittany Stone

[email protected]

917-935-1456

SOURCE CoreWeave