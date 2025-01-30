CoreWeave Announces Microsoft Veteran Corey Sanders as New Senior Vice President of Strategy

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced the appointment of Corey Sanders as its new Senior Vice President of Strategy. In this role, Sanders will help lead the development and execution of CoreWeave's strategic initiatives, with a focus on scaling innovation, enhancing market leadership, partnering with customers for purpose-built solutions, and driving sustainable growth in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

Corey Sanders, SVP of Strategy, CoreWeave

Before joining CoreWeave, Sanders spent two decades at Microsoft – most recently as Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Cloud for Industry business, where he oversaw the delivery of tailored cloud solutions for customers. Prior to that, Sanders led Microsoft Commercial Solution Areas, leading sales strategy and corporate technical sales in areas including Digital Application Innovation, Azure Infrastructure & IoT, Azure Data & AI, Business Applications, Security and Modern Workplace. He also started Microsoft Azure's infrastructure as a service (IaaS) business – where he was responsible for products, strategy and technical vision aligned to core Azure compute services. Earlier in his career, Sanders served as a developer in the Windows Serviceability team, with ownership of the networking and kernel stacks for Windows.

"Corey's wealth of experience across the managed cloud environment, combined with his customer-first mindset will be critical as we work to accelerate CoreWeave's development at scale," said Brian Venturo, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CoreWeave. "There is no one more qualified to help our exceptional team unlock CoreWeave's next phase of growth."

"AI labs and enterprises are increasingly turning to CoreWeave to provide the next-gen AI and cloud compute infrastructure that will get them to market faster," said Corey Sanders, Senior Vice President of Strategy at CoreWeave. "It's an exhilarating time to join the company. As these cutting-edge companies look for solutions that are purpose-built for optimal performance and efficiency, CoreWeave is the place to be."

CoreWeave continues to bolster its best-in-class leadership team. Earlier this month, it announced the appointment of Sandy Venugopal as Chief Information Officer, who most recently served as CIO at SentinelOne and Uber. In August 2024, CoreWeave brought on Chen Goldberg, Senior Vice President of Engineering, from Google where she played an instrumental role in building, deploying, and managing the innovative Kubernetes platforms. On the same day, Sachin Jain joined as Chief Operating Officer from Oracle Cloud, where he led AI infrastructure and has spent more than 20 years in senior roles at Google Cloud and Amazon. A few months before, CoreWeave welcomed Chief Product Officer, Chetan Kapoor, from Amazon Web Services where he was part of the Compute leadership team and managed the Hardware Accelerated Compute business.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

SOURCE CoreWeave