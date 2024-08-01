CoreWeave Announces New Chief Accounting Officer

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced the appointment of Jeff Baker as Chief Accounting Officer. Baker brings more than 20 years of experience in various finance and accounting leadership roles, most recently as the Chief Accounting Officer at Rivian.

"Jeff is a veteran with extensive experience and a proven track record in driving business growth and establishing world-class accounting operations," said Nitin Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of CoreWeave. "His deep expertise in financial management and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions to our global customer base. He will be key as we continue to rapidly expand our global business."

Baker is an accomplished executive with deep finance and accounting experience. In May 2021, Jeff joined Rivian as its Chief Accounting Officer and had an instrumental role in the company's initial public offering, as well as building accounting processes necessary to support Rivian's rapid growth. From 2014 to 2021, Jeff held senior roles at the Clorox Company, overseeing the accounting, tax, financial integration, shared services and Sarbanes Oxley organizations. Jeff also held finance and accounting roles at various other multinational publicly traded companies, and began his career at Deloitte.

In his new role, Baker will oversee all aspects of the company's accounting functions, including financial reporting, compliance, tax strategy, and internal controls. He will report directly to CFO, Nitin Agrawal, and work closely with the executive team to drive financial efficiency and ensure robust financial stewardship.

"I jumped at the chance to join this remarkable team at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Baker. "Joining CoreWeave means being at the epicenter of the AI space. There is tremendous market opportunity ahead and I couldn't be more excited to help chart its path toward long-term and sustainable growth."

In the past 12 months, CoreWeave has raised a staggering $12 billion from world-class equity and debt investors. In June, the company announced its new London headquarters and European expansion – creating over 120 new jobs across engineering, operations, finance and go-to-market, and a commitment to invest a total of $3.5 billion across Europe. In 2023, CoreWeave more than quadrupled its data center presence, and anticipates doubling that figure globally by the end of 2024.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with the most performant and efficient cloud solutions for accelerating the next era of computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers covering every region of the US and across Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies of 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

