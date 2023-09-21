CoreWeave Announces New Chief Business Officer

News provided by

CoreWeave

21 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Mike Mattacola recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Lambda Labs  

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider of large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, today announced the appointment of Mike Mattacola as its Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mattacola will be responsible for growth and expansion across new markets. 

"CoreWeave is the clear market leader from an infrastructure standpoint – not only with respect to its hardware but, importantly, its ability to deliver specialized solutions for the most significant workloads that will define the future of AI," said Mattacola. "I am thrilled and humbled to join this world-class team at such an important inflection point to help build the next great computing company."

Most recently, Mattacola served as Chief Operating Officer of Lambda Labs. Prior to Lambda, Mattacola spent more than 15 years overseeing manufacturing and operations for a wide range of companies including Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Johnson Controls, Terex Systems and others. 

"Mike is a proven leader in business development and corporate strategy, with a track record of developing valued partnerships," said Michael Intrator, Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "As we prepare for even greater growth, his expertise will bring tremendous value to our team  in support of our mission to deliver highly performant GPU cloud infrastructure at scale."  

About CoreWeave  
Founded in 2017, CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry's fastest and most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute-intensive use cases — machine learning and AI, VFX and rendering, life sciences, the Metaverse, and real-time streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

CONTACT: Brittany Stone, [email protected] 

SOURCE CoreWeave

Also from this source

CoreWeave Secures $2.3 Billion Debt Financing Facility led by Magnetar Capital and Blackstone to Meet Surging Demand and Ongoing Expansion of Specialized Cloud Infrastructure to Power AI

CoreWeave Opens New Texas Data Center to Expand Access to High-Performance GPUs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.