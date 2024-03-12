CoreWeave Announces Nitin Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer and Additional Senior Leadership Changes

Agrawal formerly served as Vice President, Finance at Google Cloud

ROSELAND, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, the leading specialized GPU cloud provider, today announced that Nitin Agrawal will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Agrawal joins CoreWeave from Google where he served as Vice President of Finance for Google Cloud. Also today, CoreWeave announced several changes to its senior leadership bench as the company prepares for its next stage of growth. Co-founder, Brannin McBee, will now serve as Chief Development Officer; co-founder, Brian Venturo has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Peter Salanki, current Vice President of Engineering will be elevated to Chief Technology Officer.

"We are reshaping our leadership bench with our customers at the center and to better position CoreWeave for even greater scale. We welcome Nitin – a proven leader with unique experience scaling new businesses in high growth environments," said Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave. "As adoption of artificial intelligence proliferates, CoreWeave is poised to capitalize on that by extending its position as the industry leader in high-performance computing solutions. Nitin will be a critical addition to guide CoreWeave through this next phase of monumental growth."

Nitin is an accomplished finance executive with over 15 years of experience in the technology industry. In his most recent role as Vice President of Finance for Google Cloud, Nitin was instrumental in driving Google Cloud to profitability and developing Google Cloud's AI/ML investment strategy. Prior to Google, he served as CFO of Mapbox, leading the company's finance and accounting organizations including finance, accounting, tax and treasury.

Nitin also held leadership roles at Amazon Web Services – where he served as CFO of the Compute Services division – and Microsoft, where he served in several different leadership roles for the enterprise sales and corporate finance teams. Nitin will bring that experience into his new role at CoreWeave, where he will lead the Finance team and bring a particular focus to financial planning and analysis, product and geographic expansion and capital markets.

"CoreWeave is filling a void in the high-performance computing space left unaddressed by the legacy cloud providers," said Nitin Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer, CoreWeave. "I'm thrilled for the opportunity to bring my experience to bear and help build the next generation of cloud infrastructure, alongside the best team in the industry."

The past 12 months have been a year of rapid growth for CoreWeave. In December, the company announced it closed a minority investment of $642 million led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, with additional participation from Investment Management Corporation of Ontario ("IMCO"), Jane Street, J. P. Morgan Asset Management, and others. In August, CoreWeave secured a $2.3 billion debt financing facility led by Magnetar Capital and funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities ("Blackstone"). Also in the last year, CoreWeave increased its data center presence from three to 14, and quadrupled its employee headcount.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a specialized GPU cloud provider, designed to power the most complex workloads with customized solutions at scale. The company's portfolio of cutting-edge technology delivers a broad range of capabilities for machine learning and AI, graphics and rendering, life sciences, real-time streaming, and more. Its world-class teams, talent, and engineering prowess bring unmatched speed-to-market for advanced compute. CoreWeave operates a growing footprint of datacenters covering every region of the US. It was founded in 2017 and is based in New Jersey.

Learn more at www.coreweave.com

SOURCE CoreWeave