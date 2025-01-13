CoreWeave Announces Two Initial Data Centers Hosting NVIDIA Hopper GPUs Now Operational in the United Kingdom Accelerating AI Infrastructure

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced that two of its initial data centers in Crawley and London Docklands are now operational. These sites will host some of Europe's largest NVIDIA AI platform deployments powered by NVIDIA H200 GPUs and scaled with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking, seeking to meaningfully advance the UK's high-performance compute capability.

These are CoreWeave's first operational deployments in the UK and form part of its initial £1bn investment into the country last year. CoreWeave also announced London as its European Headquarters in 2024, as well as announcing a further £750m investment into the UK at the International Investment Summit in October.

The first data center utilizing NVIDIA H200 GPUs went live in October 2024 in Crawley with CoreWeave partner Digital Realty, whilst the second operational data center went live in December 2024 in London Docklands, with partner Global Switch. Consistent with CoreWeave's commitment to sustainability, the Crawley and London Docklands data center campuses are powered entirely by renewable energy.

In August 2024, CoreWeave announced it was the first cloud provider to bring NVIDIA H200 GPUs to its customers – continuing a track record of being first to market. Through these UK sites, CoreWeave will deliver its specialized AI cloud platform in the region, helping to empower customers to shape the next frontier of AI technology.

CoreWeave's infrastructure and cloud services are built from the ground up and hyper-optimized for AI workloads, unlike solutions from traditional cloud providers that were designed for web-scale and are encumbered by a legacy technical architecture. By the end of 2024, CoreWeave opened 28 data centers globally, with an additional 10 new data centers planned in 2025.

The Rt. Hon Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer said: "This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's digital technology sector and is exactly the kind we want to see as we grow the economy and use AI to drive efficiency. We are delivering our Plan for Change with investment and reform to deliver higher living standards across every part of the country."

Mike Mattacola, Chief Business Officer at CoreWeave, said: "Our first operational data centers in the United Kingdom are a significant milestone for the company, which builds on the investment we announced last year. The UK is an important market for CoreWeave, with our European headquarters here and further operational plans for the country. We are pleased to be partnering with Digital Realty and Global Switch to deliver the next generation of AI infrastructure in the UK."

Séamus Dunne, Managing Director at Digital Realty in the UK and Ireland, said: "Digital Realty's partnership with CoreWeave is a major leap for AI infrastructure in Europe. Hosting one of the continent's largest NVIDIA H200 GPU deployments at our Crawley campus empowers companies to scale their AI capabilities, backed by the high-performance, sustainable infrastructure that we deliver."

Ashley Muldoon, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Switch, said: "We're excited to be partnering with CoreWeave to deliver the business' first data centre in London at our Docklands campus. This vital infrastructure provides CoreWeave's customers with resilient and energy efficient solutions, which are critical to meeting increasing demand from customers in the UK. We look forward to continuing the development of this partnership."

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with highly performant and efficient infrastructure for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers covering major regions in the US and across Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies of 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

SOURCE CoreWeave