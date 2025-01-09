CoreWeave Appoints Karen Boone as Independent Board Director

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced the appointment of Karen Boone as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective January 2025. Boone will also serve as Chairperson of CoreWeave's recently formed audit committee.

Boone is a seasoned business executive with extensive financial and corporate governance experience. Most recently, she served as the Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-President of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Peloton), a Fortune 500 company. Boone has served as a member of Peloton's Board of Directors since January 2019. She was Chairperson of Peloton's Board of Directors from May 2022 to May 2024, and served as Peloton's Audit Committee Chair from January 2019 to May 2024.

Prior to that, Boone served as the President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Restoration Hardware, Inc., a home furnishings company. She spent 15 years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, a public accounting firm, most recently as an Audit Partner.

Boone currently serves on the boards of Peloton, Sonos, Inc., Rivian Automotive, Inc. and several private companies.

"Karen brings significant experience leading growing companies at critical inflection points and will be a strong addition to the CoreWeave Board," said Mike Intrator, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "Karen's executive leadership skills and financial acumen will strengthen our Board and further support our mission as we deliver some of the industry's most advanced AI managed cloud solutions."

CoreWeave's Cloud platform is designed from the ground up to maximize infrastructure performance and efficiency, empowering customers to get to market faster. It is built purposefully for the most complex and demanding computing needs – and trusted by leading AI labs and enterprises today.

Today's news follows critical momentum from the past year. In August, CoreWeave was among the first cloud providers to bring the NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs to market – continuing its track record of being first-to-market with large-scale AI infrastructure.

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

