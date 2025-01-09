CoreWeave Appoints Sandy Venugopal as Chief Information Officer

Venugopal previously served as CIO at SentinelOne and Uber

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced the appointment of Sandy Venugopal as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Venugopal will be responsible for leading the Company's IT and Digital Transformation strategy and building a strong foundation to support CoreWeave's hyper growth and scaling needs, while working closely with clients to ensure the delivery of cutting-edge, reliable solutions.

Venugopal brings more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership and digital transformation, with a proven track record of driving innovation, operational excellence, and business growth across global enterprises.

Most recently, Venugopal served as CIO at SentinelOne, Inc. where she designed and delivered on forward-thinking IT and data strategies that supported the company's growth. She built a global team that deployed products to enhance overall employee and customer productivity with more personalized experiences. She also launched a robust data infrastructure and insights platform that enabled better data-driven decision making. Prior to this, Sandy served as CIO at Uber Technologies, Inc., where she scaled multiple teams, processes, and operations through a period of rapid growth. She has also held various leadership roles at LinkedIn Corporation. She currently serves on the board of The Adecco Group, a global leader in talent solutions and workforce advisory.

"Sandy's expertise in data and technology infrastructure, as well as her experience fostering a culture of excellence at some of the world's most dynamic companies, will be instrumental to CoreWeave as we continue to expand," said Michael Intrator, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "We're thrilled to have her as part of our leadership team, and we can't wait to see the impact she'll bring to our organization and to our customers."

"CoreWeave has quickly become a leader within the AI and cloud infrastructure space – its exciting trajectory and leadership in the industry are truly inspiring," said Sandy Venugopal. "I'm looking forward to joining the team at such a pivotal moment in its journey, and to advancing CoreWeave's mission, driving transformative growth, and helping to ensure it remains at the forefront of AI innovation."

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

