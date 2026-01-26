CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to CoreWeave, Inc. ("CoreWeave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRWV) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its service; (2) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave's reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its services; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

