CoreWeave, Inc. Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) ("CoreWeave").

CoreWeave's business model involves using high-interest debt to buy thousands of advanced AI chips from Nvidia, installing them in server racks inside data centers that it leases from third-party landlords, then renting access to the chips to AI companies. On November 10, 2025, CoreWeave issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. CoreWeave revealed, among other things, that the company was cutting its full-year 2025 revenue and capital expenditure forecasts due to limitations with its data center capacity.

On this news, CoreWeave's stock price fell $17.22 per share, or 16.31%, to close at $88.30 per share on November 11, 2025.

