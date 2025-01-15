CoreWeave Partners with IBM to Deliver New AI Supercomputer for IBM Granite Models

One of the first deployments of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 at supercomputing scale

Supercomputer will leverage IBM Storage Scale System to power AI research and development

ROSELAND, N.J. and YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler™, today announced its plans to deliver one of the first NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip-enabled AI supercomputers to IBM (NYSE: IBM), equipped with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems , interconnected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. IBM will use CoreWeave's highly performant, reliable, and resilient cloud platform to train the next generations of its Granite models, IBM's open source, enterprise-ready series of AI models that deliver state-of-the-art performance relative to model size while maximizing safety, speed, and cost-efficiency for enterprise use cases.

"We are thrilled to partner with IBM, a long-time pioneer of innovative technology solutions, to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence," said Michael Intrator, CoreWeave CEO and co-founder. "This collaboration is a testament to CoreWeave's ability to deliver some of the world's most advanced AI cloud solutions and will combine our strengths in engineering and product development. We look forward to deepening our relationship with IBM to drive transformative innovation together."

CoreWeave's Cloud Platform is purpose-built to deliver industry leading performance, reliability, and resiliency, with enterprise-grade security. Its proprietary software and cloud services deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage the most complex AI infrastructure at scale, and are trusted by some of the world's leading AI labs and AI enterprises.

The supercomputer will leverage IBM Storage Scale System , which is combined with NVMe flash technology to deliver high-performance storage for AI, data analytics, and other demanding workloads. As part of this agreement, CoreWeave customers can access the IBM Storage platform within CoreWeave's dedicated environments and AI cloud platform.

"We are excited to work with CoreWeave on state-of-the-art AI hardware and software to unlock new capabilities for future generations of IBM Granite models. CoreWeave's cutting-edge platform can augment IBM's organic capabilities to help build advanced, performant, and cost-efficient models for powering enterprise AI applications and agents. In turn, IBM Storage is enabling a new world of possibilities for AI by offering IBM Storage Scale System to enhance CoreWeave's comprehensive suite of developer-focused AI capabilities. And finally, as part of this collaboration, we will leverage this supercomputer to advance open technologies such as Kubernetes that will power AI computing in a hybrid cloud environment," said Sriram Raghavan, VP of AI at IBM Research.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler™, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with cloud solutions for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers across the US and Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies and featured on Forbes Cloud 100 ranking in 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

SOURCE CoreWeave