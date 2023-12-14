CoreWeave Taps Dell Technologies to Strengthen Cloud Platform for AI and Machine Learning

News provided by

Dell Technologies

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that CoreWeave has purchased thousands of Dell PowerEdge servers, expanding access to compute power organizations need to innovate using AI and generative AI (GenAI).

CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider for large-scale NVIDIA GPU-accelerated workloads. The company will use Dell PowerEdge XE9860 servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs as the key infrastructure powering its cloud solutions, tailored for workloads like AI, machine learning (ML), visual effects (VFX) rendering and large-scale simulations.

"AI is driving explosive demand for high performance cloud solutions that can provide the compute that large models need to scale, and we are providing the gold standard of cloud infrastructure to support these compute intensive workloads," said Brian Venturo, co-founder and chief technology officer, CoreWeave. "Our custom-built, modern cloud infrastructure delivers the best possible performance for every workload, and collaborating with Dell Technologies allows us to do this on an even greater scale."

CoreWeave is delivering the next generation of cloud computing, with a modern approach to hardware engineering and proprietary software stack that is designed specifically for the most complex and intensive workloads. With this new agreement, CoreWeave customers around the world can now tap into thousands of accelerated Dell servers within seconds to speed compute-intensive workloads.

"AI is a powerful, completely transformational tool for businesses of all sizes but only if you have the right IT foundation in place," said Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer and vice chairman, Dell Technologies. "By bringing our most powerful Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to CoreWeave customers, we're helping meet demand for advanced compute at scale."

Built for extreme acceleration of AI, ML and deep learning training, the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 is equipped to deploy AI computing initiatives and help ensure high GPU memory, bandwidth and security. The system can handle the performance demands of large language models of GenAI while delivering it in a dense IT footprint.

CoreWeave also will use Dell ProSupport services to get the maximum uptime from its new systems while dedicated Dell managers will help maintain the environment.

Additional Resources

About Dell Technologies 
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. 

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Also from this source

Dell Technologies Storage Advancements Accelerate AI and Generative AI Strategies

Dell Technologies Storage Advancements Accelerate AI and Generative AI Strategies

News summary Dell PowerScale systems deliver up to a 200% performance improvement for streaming reads and writes to help customers more quickly...
Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dell Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, which will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.