Corewell Health and Gift of Life Michigan Launch InVita Healthcare Technologies' iReferral in Nation's Largest Launch to-date, Streamlining Critical Donor Referral Process

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corewell Health™ and Gift of Life Michigan, the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) serving the state of Michigan, have collaborated to successfully launch InVita Healthcare Technologies' iReferral across 34 Corewell Health locations in the nation's largest hospital launch of iReferral to-date based on number of facilities.

InVita Healthcare Technologies (InVita) provides iReferral, a secure healthcare interoperability solution that replaces Corewell Health's previous time-intensive manual phone process to refer all prospective organ and tissue donors to Gift of Life Michigan, as mandated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). iReferral automatically identifies potential organ and tissue donors based on established criteria and enables the immediate and secure electronic delivery of the donor referral to Gift of Life Michigan's iTransplant® System (provided by InVita).

"Corewell Health's partnership with Gift of Life and InVita allows our nurses to use an automated process which reduces workload and the potential for error and missed referrals," said Jill Sheipline, RN, Vice President and Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Corewell Health. "The iReferral process also enhances the timeliness of referrals and allows nurses to remain present with the patient and family during a very challenging and emotional time. For those waiting for an organ or tissue donor, timing is everything."

Corewell Health, Gift of Life Michigan, and InVita successfully collaborated to establish a single and scalable iReferral integration first launched with 18 West Michigan (formerly Spectrum Health) facilities in September 2023. Throughout 2024, the interface was then successfully deployed across 16 additional Corewell Health facilities, including facilities in Southwest and Southeast (formerly Beaumont Health) Michigan.

"This was a significant undertaking made possible by the tremendous efforts of our dedicated staff and partners," said Dorrie Dils, President and CEO, Gift of Life Michigan. "This achievement will undoubtedly save countless hours for those involved in the referral process and ultimately save more lives through organ and tissue donation."

"We are so proud to work with Corewell Health and Gift of Life Michigan on the broadest launch of iReferral to date," said Wade Liu, Chief Product Officer and General Manager at InVita Healthcare Technologies. "In short time, Corewell Health has already transmitted over 1,000 potential donors to Gift of Life Michigan via iReferral, enabling critical nursing time savings and ensuring all potential donors and families have the opportunity to donate and save lives."

Corewell Health

People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 65,000+ dedicated people—including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,500 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth.org.

Gift of Life Michigan

Gift of Life Michigan is a federally designated organ procurement organization that serves the state of Michigan as the intermediary between donors, their families and hospital staff. In collaboration with Eversight, Gift of Life provides all services necessary for organ, eye and tissue donation. For more information, or to sign up on the Donor Registry, visit www.golm.org or call 866.500.5801.

InVita Healthcare Technologies

InVita provides mission-critical and chain-of-custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic, and community care environments. InVita's solutions streamline clinical workflows, optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across donation and transplantation, blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita continues to expand the iReferral℠ and iTransplant℠ platforms supporting nearly 75% of all OPOs in the United States and used by more than 15,000 medical professionals across more than 100 organ, tissue, eye, and birth tissue organizations around the world.

