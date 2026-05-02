COREWELL HEALTH EAST TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET AT WAYNE CAMPUS

10,000 Registered Nurses Fight for a Fair First Contract

DETROIT, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters nurses at Corewell Health East, represented by Teamsters Local 2024, will hold a practice picket at the hospital's Wayne campus on Saturday, May 2 at 6 p.m. to demand safe nurse-to-patient ratios, fair wages, affordable health insurance, and improved workplace safety.

Last month, the10,000 nurses voted by a 90 percent margin to authorize a strike should a fair contract not be reached. When they joined the Teamsters in November 2024, the nurses beat back an aggressive $1.7 million union-busting campaign and have since continued to fight against Corewell's numerous attacks and labor law violations. Local 2024 has filed several unfair labor practice charges against Corewell Health East throughout this contract fight, including one just last week for making unilateral changes to eliminate and reallocate bargaining unit positions.

Teamsters will not back down until Corewell's management puts a fair offer on the table that protects both nurses and patients in this hospital.

WHEN: Saturday, May 2

6 – 8 p.m. ET



WHO: Teamsters Local 2024 members



WHERE: Corewell Health Wayne Hospital

33155 Annapolis Street

Wayne, MI 48184

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2024