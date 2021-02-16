Corey Ahlawat & Centurion Financial Announces Partnership with PACE: Property Assessment Clean Energy Finances $7M Shrub Oak International School Project

PACE can finance 100% of the costs of a building's retrofitting or new construction, if it is an energy efficient/renewable project. Updating heating/cooling systems, electricity, windows —these upgrades contribute to the building's energy efficacy, making operations more affordable, offsetting PACE's property assessed loans. Currently, NY, California and Texas, among others, have passed legislation for PACE financing; several more are expected to come on board.

Shrub Oak International School is the paradigm of what PACE can offer clients. Ahlawat explains, "Shrub Oak School new student enrollments were hindered by COVID, the school had to reinvest in making the school energy efficient and COVID-safe for students." The school was unable to secure capital to fund its operation and coronavirus-related safety measures from NY banks. Centurion Financial reviewed the school's construction and determined that the campus needed clean energy facilities to make them more COVID-19 compliant, making them eligible for the $7 million loan from PACE. Now, Shrub Oak's doors are open with enrolments on the rise.

Centurion Financial is becoming the leading construction and clean green energy financing partner for many developers and investors nationwide. The Shrub Oak success story epitomizes the unique solution to the need for green energy. Eventually, government subsidies will bolster PACE, which is entirely privately funded, ensuring more robust motivation at a national and local level for the clean energy initiative. Ahlawat hopes to utilize PACE financing in cities across the U.S. "It's no secret that big cities give off the most pollution, and I would love to see the Manhattan skyline clear of pollution and smog. Clean energy is the only way to get there."

