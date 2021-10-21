Corey Feldman Partners with Cosmic Wire to Auction Prosthetic Ear Worn in Stand By Me as a Hybrid NFT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of his 50th birthday, famed actor and musician Corey Feldman has announced a partnership with Cosmic Wire to offer the world an unbelievable collection of hybrid NFTs, beginning with a truly one-of-a kind item: the actual prosthetic ear he wore while starring as Teddy Duchamp in the coming-of-age dramedy, Stand By Me.

Corey Feldman with the prosthetic ear he wore while starring as Teddy Duchamp in the iconic dramedy Stand By Me. This one-of-a-kind item is being auctioned as a hybrid NFT beginning on October 31 at 12pm PST. One lucky winner will receive the authentic prosthetic worn by Feldman in the film, along with a 1-of-1 digital art NFT.

The auction will launch on Sunday, October 31stat 12pm PST and will close on Wednesday, November 3rd. One lucky winner will receive the authentic prosthetic worn by Feldman in the film, along with a 1-of-1 digital art NFT. In addition, Feldman is offering a mold of his current ear paired with an NFT that is available for $12 (plus shipping) and is limited in supply.

"I don't know what you're going to do with the ear," said Corey Feldman. "Wear it for Halloween, throw darts at it, use it as a coaster! The possibilities are limitless."

"I am super excited to be working with Jerad Finck aka BLAZAR (Cosmic Wire CEO and Label Head) in the studio, and to get involved with Cosmic Wire," added Feldman. "They're doing so many innovative and creative things, and I'm looking forward to the launch. I can't wait for the world to get a taste of what we are about to share."

Cosmic Wire's Chief Creative Officer David Pascal (The Big Lebowski, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad) is working on Corey's next NFTs based on some of his other iconic films including The Goonies, The Lost Boys, Gremlins, Dream a Little Dream, and The Burbs.

The NFT artwork will be authenticated and protected using proprietary technology from Cosmic Wire's blockchain experts to avoid counterfeits. A portion of the proceeds from the NFT sales will go to LET ME HELP, a foundation in support of anti-bullying, cancer, and Covid-19 relief.

