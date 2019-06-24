Corey Morris to compete June 29 at Battle in the Desert according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a first place win at the Mile High Denver Pro bodybuilding competition, Mon Ethos Pro Athlete and IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Corey Morris will take the stage at the 2019 IFBB/NPC Battle in the Desert on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Morris, who has his eyes set on Olympia following two top finishes at both the 2019 Miami Muscle Beach Pro-Am where he finished fifth, and the 2019 IFBB Mile High Denver Pro, will again compete in Men's Physique when he heads to Las Vegas for the Battle in the Desert. Hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, Battle in the Desert will feature top athletes in the sport of bodybuilding, competing in IFBB Pro League Figure and Masters Figure and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.