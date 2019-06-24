Corey Morris to compete June 29 at Battle in the Desert according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker
Jun 24, 2019, 12:12 ET
BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a first place win at the Mile High Denver Pro bodybuilding competition, Mon Ethos Pro Athlete and IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Corey Morris will take the stage at the 2019 IFBB/NPC Battle in the Desert on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Morris, who has his eyes set on Olympia following two top finishes at both the 2019 Miami Muscle Beach Pro-Am where he finished fifth, and the 2019 IFBB Mile High Denver Pro, will again compete in Men's Physique when he heads to Las Vegas for the Battle in the Desert. Hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, Battle in the Desert will feature top athletes in the sport of bodybuilding, competing in IFBB Pro League Figure and Masters Figure and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.
Morris, father of two young men, who only started bodybuilding in 2016, has been laser focused on his prep, working out six days a week for a minimum of two hours per day, and quickly caught the eye of both the judges and the scouts before joining athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro. "Corey is a competitor and has a unique ability to stay on prep for multiple events, competing every few weeks on his path to Olympia. It's been great seeing his development in the gym, which shows the huge potential he has in both fitness modeling and bodybuilding," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
