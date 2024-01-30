Corey Wilde Joins Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind as New Vice President of Franchise Development

Seasoned Franchise Executive to Drive Next Era of Growth for the Service-Based Brands

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, and LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, announces the appointment of Corey Wilde as Vice President of Franchise Development. With the franchise brands rooted in booming industries, both are poised for momentous growth.

Wilde comes from 25 years of leadership experience in franchise development for both domestic and internationally recognized brands such as Bruster's Ice Cream, Cold Stone Creamery, Kahala Brands, and Togo's Eateries. His fundamental strengths in franchise development include international and multi-unit development, lead generation marketing and prospecting, retail leasing, ground-up retail development, franchise operations, and real estate site selection.

"I'm looking forward to bringing the Blo and LashKind brands into urban and suburban markets across the US and Canada," Wilde said. "Starting a business can be overwhelming, but we do our best to make it fun – that's just part of our corporate culture. Sustainable and strategic growth will remain a priority as we align with business savvy entrepreneurs, and utilize a methodical approach to guiding and supporting them through each step of their journey."

In his new role with Blo and LashKind, Wilde's primary focus will be to integrate new franchisees into the system and strategically expand the brands' footprints within key US and Canadian markets. He also plans to focus on refining the discovery and awarding process, and usher in new franchisees that prioritize involvement in their communities. In onboarding new franchisees, Wilde will play a significant role in ensuring they're focused on the fundamentals of business ownership, goal setting and profitability while helping existing franchisees grow and broaden their portfolios.

With the next wave of growth underway, company leadership has identified the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest regions as prime growth markets for the brands. As a category disruptor, prospects are looking to stake their claim within Blo Blow Dry Bar's available territories. With a proven business model that offers multiple revenue streams, LashKind serves as the ideal opportunity for those wanting to enter the franchise space.

"With Corey's previous experience, we know he will play a pivotal role in driving our next era of growth," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind. "His background and experience in growing brands speaks volumes to the value he brings. As we look to the future, we are confident that Corey is the right fit for our leadership team and will deliver positive franchise development results."

Just at the start of the runway, the global salon services market is currently valued at $230.6B and expected to experience continuous growth. With consumers placing a greater focus on experience, the Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind business models are primed to match their growing demands. Blo Blow Dry Bar has 150 locations nationwide while emerging brand LashKind has five locations in various stages of development.

Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind are currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join both brand's rapid expansions. For more information about Blo's franchise opportunities visit franchise.blomedry.com, and for more on LashKind's franchise opportunities, visit lashkindfranchise.com/contact-us .

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

About LashKind

LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. (founded in 2011) and brought to you by the team behind the category disruptor, Blo Blow Dry Bar. With a proven business model in a booming industry, LashKind is designed to stand out and set franchisees up for success. As a collective of beauty lovers, LashKind's mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly-delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure guests' natural lashes and brows remain healthy. To learn more, visit lashkindfranchise.com .

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

