Corganics Appoints Pharmaceutical Executive Jeff Hartness to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corganics, healthcare professionals' most trusted and recommended clinical cannabinoid (CBD) company, today announced Jeff Hartness has joined its board of directors.

Hartness, who currently serves as a senior vice president at Bausch Health, brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare industry experience to Corganics.

"Jeff's successful and diverse background crosses all channels and segments of the pharmaceutical business, making him a perfect fit for Corganics," said CEO and Co-founder of Corganics, Chad Collins. "He has a proven track record serving in leadership roles in top pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations and we're thrilled he's joining the board at such an important time as we continue to scale for growth."

In Hartness' current role at Bausch Health, he leads market access, commercial operations, policy and government affairs. He is responsible for pricing, contracting and the creation of patient access to Bausch Health products, as well as the distribution of those products throughout the healthcare system. Additionally, Hartness works on significant strategic business development initiatives, health care professional and patient channel development and product launch capabilities.

"Jeff's breadth in navigating the U.S. healthcare ecosystem, coupled with Corganics' strategic approach and channel development, make him a great addition to our team as we set the standard in trust and acumen in an emerging market," added President and Co-founder of Corganics, Reggie Gatewood. "We are excited about his history of company, category and product growth in healthcare. Jeff's strategic outlook and proven experience complement our journey."

Prior to joining Bausch Health, Hartness spent 15 years at Sanofi in various leadership roles, including product launch execution and as the head of pharmacy benefit managers, employers and specialty businesses.

"There is big need in healthcare for reliable, proven CBD products that providers can trust to recommend to patients," said Hartness. "Corganics' products and educational strategies are leading the way in this space, and I look forward to doing my part to help the company expand and support patients' growing quest for quality, clinical CBD therapeutics."

Corganics' mission is to deliver effective clinical CBD products that healthcare professionals and their patients can trust. The company accomplishes this by helping healthcare professionals become a relevant patient partner providing safe, effective all-natural, organic products and clinical education. Corganics' products are third-party tested in ISO-certified labs and manufactured in a cGMP compliant and NSF certified facility. Corganics' clinical CBD therapy products also contain no detectable THC and can only be purchased through healthcare professionals.

Corganics is a Dallas-based life sciences company that provides scientifically formulated and physician advised products including clinical cannabinoid therapies and other natural products with the highest quality and manufacturing standards. Corganics' clinical cannabinoid therapy portfolio is available exclusively through healthcare professionals. Corganics operates a Clinical Division as well as a Consumer Health Division with distribution across the continental U.S. and other regional countries. https://corganics.com/

