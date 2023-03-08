Corganics Signs Patient Access Partnership Agreement with OrthoLoneStar

Largest independent orthopedic practice in Texas taps Corganics to provide patients with access to clinical cannabinoid therapy

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corganics, healthcare professionals' most trusted and recommended clinical cannabinoid (CBD) company, today announced a patient access partnership with OrthoLoneStar, the largest independent orthopedic practice in Texas and one of the largest in the U.S. The partnership provides OrthoLoneStar patients access to Corganics' clinical CBD therapies throughout OrthoLoneStar's locations.

OrthoLoneStar is an integrated private practice group comprised of more than 1150 employees and 169 physicians treating patients at 46 sites across Texas. OrthoLoneStar physicians treat the full range of orthopedic issues in its Advanced Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, Carrell Clinic, Azalea Orthopedics, Texas Orthopedic Associates and Fondren Orthopedic Group locations.

"OrthoLoneStar cares deeply about the quality and safety of therapy options for our patients," said Anthony Brooks, CEO of OrthoLoneStar. "We have partnered with Corganics to provide access to cannabinoid therapy that is high quality and independently tested to ensure potency, transparency and consistency."

Corganics' mission is to deliver safe, transparent and effective clinical CBD products that healthcare professionals and their patients can trust. The company accomplishes this by helping healthcare professionals provide safe, effective, all-natural, organic products and clinical education.

"OrthoLoneStar has a reputation for excellence in delivering orthopedic care and we're honored to work with them on providing patient access to trusted CBD therapies," said Corganics Co-founder and CEO Chad Collins. "By making Corganics' tested and proven therapies available throughout OrthoLoneStar clinics, we're helping patients avoid self-treating with CBD treatments that may be mislabeled or contain harmful contaminants."

"This partnership will benefit thousands of patients throughout Texas who are seeking safe and natural alternative therapies," added Co-founder and President of Corganics, Reggie Gatewood. "Corganics is committed to working with orthopedic practices to provide the highest quality and most transparent CBD product options in the market. This level of integrity gives OrthoLoneStar options they can rely on when patients ask about CBD therapies."

Corganics' products are third-party tested in ISO-certified labs and manufactured in a cGMP compliant and NSF certified facility. Corganics' clinical CBD therapy products also contain no detectable THC and can only be purchased directly through healthcare professionals or with a referral from their healthcare professional.

"Patients are treating themselves with retail CBD products that may or may not have the advertised content," said Robert Scheinberg, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and member of the OrthoLoneStar board of directors. "They deserve access to a product that is safer, higher quality and cleaner than current retail versions."

To learn more about Corganics therapies, only available through healthcare professionals, please visit https://corganics.com/.

About Corganics

Corganics is a Dallas-based life sciences company that provides scientifically formulated and physician-advised products including clinical cannabinoid therapies and other natural products with the highest quality and manufacturing standards. Corganics' clinical cannabinoid therapy portfolio is available exclusively through healthcare professionals. Corganics operates a Clinical Division as well as a Consumer Health Division with distribution across the continental U.S. and other regional countries.

About OrthoLoneStar

OrthoLoneStar is an integrated private practice group comprised of award-winning physicians with lengthy records of outstanding leadership and orthopedic expertise. The group provides orthopedic care to high-school, college, and professional sports programs across Texas. OrthoLoneStar has board certified fellowship trained specialists in every orthopedic program, including joint replacement, spine, sports medicine, trauma, physiatry, pain, pediatric, hand/wrist, foot, rheumatology and care for the entire musculoskeletal system. The practice has over 40 locations covering Dallas/North Texas, Austin/Central Texas, Houston/Southeast Texas, and Tyler/East Texas.

