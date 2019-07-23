Corgentum Consulting Announces Webinar Covering Trends in Investor Background Investigations of Hedge Funds and Private Equity Managers

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgentum Consulting, a leading provider of operational due diligence reviews and background investigations, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar focused on current trends in investigative due diligence techniques for investors evaluating hedge funds and private equity managers as part of operational due diligence (ODD). It will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 beginning at 10:30am EDT.

Webinar topics will include:

How do current privacy laws in the US, Europe and Asia influence the investigative due diligence process? What is the impact of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

What impact do recent regulatory changes have on background investigations?

Overview of the five key areas typically covered during background investigations:

Criminal checks



Litigation searches



Regulatory searches



Factual information review (i.e. – previous employment, educational background, and professional certifications)



News and social media reviews

What other areas can be analyzed during a background investigation?

Understanding the pros and cons of reference checks

How to decide which individuals and entities should be investigated?

Use of big data analytics and artificial intelligence in background investigations?

How frequently should ongoing investigations be performed?

Should the scope of ongoing investigations differ from initial investigations?

Investor cybersecurity approaches to preserving data integrity and maintaining confidentiality during and after investigations

Going beyond a Google search – what checking can investors do on their own?

Understanding different investigation types including pre-employment screening, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance checks, Fraud and Abuse Control Information Systems (FACIS), and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions checks

What should investors do if they find negative information during an investigation?

How to best integrate your ODD and background investigations

The webinar will be hosted by Jason Scharfman, a leading expert in fund operations and due diligence. Mr. Scharfman is also the author of the newly released Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks (Wiley Finance) available on Amazon. The book serves as a compliment to his previous book Hedge Fund Compliance: Risks, Regulation, and Management.

If you are interested in attending the upcoming webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/2Gmm9Vc to sign up or contact webinars@corgentum.com. Space is limited, and priority access will be provided to premium subscribers of Corgentum's monthly newsletter, Due Diligence News.

To learn more about background investigations investor operational due diligence signup for Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

