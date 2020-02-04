Corgentum Consulting Announces Webinar On Customizing Operational Due Diligence Approaches For Hedge Funds And Private Equity Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgentum Consulting, a leading provider of operational due diligence reviews and background investigations, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar covering ways investors can tailor their operational due diligence (ODD) approach for different alternative investment strategies including hedge funds and private equity. It will take place on Wednesday February 12, 2020 beginning at 10:30am EST.

Webinar topics will include:

Designing a private equity specific operational due diligence process

Customizing your ODD process for different hedge fund strategies including equity, quantitative funds, debt and private credit

Understanding how recent regulatory and compliance changes impact hedge funds and private equity differently

Incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) analysis into the ODD process

Understanding how the 2020 Examination Priorities of the US Securities and Exchange Commissions Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations influence alternative investment compliance and operations analysis

Tailoring your analysis of alternative investment service providers during ODD including the administrator, auditor, compliance consultant, prime broker, legal counsel, information technology consultant, and third-party valuation agents

How investors can customize background checks for hedge funds and private equity across five key areas:

Criminal checks



Litigation searches



Regulatory searches



Factual information review (i.e. – previous employment, education and certifications



News and social media reviews

Customizing information technology operations, and cybersecurity analysis for fund managers of different sizes and strategies

Analyzing fund manager business continuity and disaster recovery protocols including planning for events such as the effects of the Coronavirus in China , Hong Kong and throughout Asia

, and throughout Approaches towards incorporating RegTech tools, big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) and into the investor due diligence process

The webinar will be hosted by Jason Scharfman, a leading expert in fund operations and due diligence. Mr. Scharfman is also the author of the newly released Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks (Wiley Finance) available on Amazon. The book serves as a compliment to his previous book Hedge Fund Compliance: Risks, Regulation, and Management.

If you are interested in attending the upcoming webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/2UlZjFd to sign up or contact webinars@corgentum.com. Space is limited, and priority access will be provided to premium subscribers of Corgentum's monthly newsletter, Due Diligence News.

To learn more about background investigations and investor operational due diligence signup for today Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

SOURCE Corgentum Consulting

Related Links

http://www.corgentum.com

