Corgentum Consulting Announces webinar on New Strategies for Adapting Investor Operational Due Diligence POST-Coronavirus

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgentum Consulting, a leading provider of operational due diligence reviews and background investigations, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar discussing techniques investors can employ to improve their operational due diligence (ODD) reviews of fund managers while accounting for the impact of Covid-19 on the asset management industry.

It will take place on Thursday November 19, 2020 beginning at 10:30am EDT.

Topics covered will include:

Understanding the Covid impact on hedge fund and private equity operations

Investor strategies for conducting off-site virtual ODD reviews including:

Developing virtual meeting agendas and evidence based system demonstrations



Negotiating the screen sharing and transmission of digital documentation that managers may previously not have shared outside the office



Should investors perform multiple topic specific virtual ODD reviews in key operational risk areas (i.e. – back office, treasury, compliance, information technology) or group topics together?



Should the frequency of virtual ODD reviews increase as compared to in-person reviews?

New investor approaches towards automating document collection, employing quantitative analysis, big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) into ODD

Analyzing the different impact, the Coronavirus has had on fund manager operations in the US, Europe and Asia

and Perspectives on re-evaluating investor ODD budgets due to reduced travel costs including increasing spending and customization on background checks

Should investors revise their future ODD policies and operational risk management procedures?

Performing focused information technology and cybersecurity reviews on alternative investment fund managers that increasingly rely on remote hosting and cloud based software

Analyzing the shifting role of fund service providers including the administrator, auditor, compliance consultant, prime broker, legal counsel, information technology consultant, and third-party valuation agents

The webinar will be hosted by Jason Scharfman, a leading expert in fund operations and due diligence. Mr. Scharfman is also the author of the newly released Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds (Palgrave Macmillan). He is also the author of Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks (Wiley Finance).

If you are interested in attending the upcoming webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/3eSmUFH to sign up or contact [email protected]. Space is limited, and priority access will be provided to premium subscribers of Corgentum's monthly newsletter, Due Diligence News.

To learn more about background investigations and investor operational due diligence signup for today Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

