Corgentum Consulting Announces Webinar On The 2020 Outlook For Hedge Funds And Private Equity Operational Due Diligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgentum Consulting, a leading provider of operational due diligence reviews and background investigations, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar covering the biggest operational risk developments that will be facing investors in 2020. It will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 beginning at 10:30am EDT.

Webinar topics will include:

Analyzing the impact of recent enforcement actions by regulatory agencies including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), National Futures Association (NFA) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on fund compliance procedures

How will increases in specific types of financial services cybersecurity breaches including phishing scams, Advanced persistent threat (APT) malware implementations, spoofing emails and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks impact investor ODD efforts?

Techniques to increase due diligence efficiency through integration of ODD and background investigations

Approaches towards incorporating artificial intelligence and big data analytics into the investor due diligence process

2020 key topics in private equity ODD: fees, conflicts of interest and valuation

Trends in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), sustainable and impact investing funds operational due diligence

Techniques for ongoing ODD and background investigation monitoring. Is real-time monitoring a reality?

2020 investigative due diligence trends – What new approaches are investors employing during background checks across five key areas:

Criminal checks



Litigation searches



Regulatory searches



Factual information review (i.e. – previous employment, educational background, and professional certifications)



News and social media reviews

Investor approaches to diagnose fund compliance with a host of new regulations such as Regulation Best Interest, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the UK Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR)

The webinar will be hosted by Jason Scharfman, a leading expert in fund operations and due diligence. Mr. Scharfman is also the author of the newly released Private Equity Compliance: Analyzing Conflicts, Fees, and Risks (Wiley Finance) available on Amazon. The book serves as a compliment to his previous book Hedge Fund Compliance: Risks, Regulation, and Management.

If you are interested in attending the upcoming webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/2r1gmjH to sign up or contact webinars@corgentum.com. Space is limited, and priority access will be provided to premium subscribers of Corgentum's monthly newsletter, Due Diligence News.

To learn more about background investigations and investor operational due diligence signup for today Corgentum's newsletter at Corgentum.com/contact and follow @Corgentum on Twitter.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

