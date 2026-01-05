Corgi, an AI Startup, Lists FDRS on Nasdaq

"FDRS is built for investors who want an easy, single-ticker way to access a portfolio of founder-led public companies," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "We believe founder-led companies can bring a distinct focus and long-term orientation, and FDRS provides an ETF fund for diversified exposure."

FDRS shares are listed on Nasdaq and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn , on X @thecorgicompany, or at www.corgifunds.com .

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available here .

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is new.

Founder-led screening may limit the Fund's investment universe and affect performance.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi.

