Corgi Cafe Opens Second Location at Atlanta Tech Village, Expanding Beyond San Francisco

The 24/7 builder café brings its founder-first community to one of the Southeast's largest startup ecosystems.

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance today announced the opening of the second location of Corgi Cafe, bringing its 24/7 community café for founders, engineers, investors, and builders to Atlanta Tech Village. Following its flagship San Francisco location, the expansion marks Corgi Cafe's first location outside California and its next step in building physical spaces for startup communities.

Corgi staff in ATL

Located inside Atlanta Tech Village, one of the country's largest startup hubs, the new Corgi Cafe will serve as a gathering place for entrepreneurs, operators, and investors throughout the Southeast.

"The next billion dollar company will start as a back of the napkin idea at the Corgi Cafe," said Brooke LeBlanc, Head of Community at Corgi. "To make sure that's true, the Corgi Cafe is coming to a city near you. We are expanding far beyond San Francisco to become a third place for operators, investors, builders, and founders no matter your zip code."

First opened in February of this year, Corgi Cafe has quickly become a destination for the city's technology community, hosting founder meetups, hackathons, and investor events.

Atlanta was a natural next step.

"Corgi is one of those brands that's redefining an entire industry. It's exciting to see their investment in the Atlanta startup community," said Lucas Acosta, CEO of Foojee, a specialized IT and cybersecurity managed services provider. "Even Corgi's GTM approach is innovative, and the Corgi Cafe will strengthen the conversations and activity happening in Buckhead."

Corgi Cafe Atlanta will hold a public grand opening celebration on July 1. The address is 3423 Piedmont RD NE Atlanta, GA 30305.

About Corgi

Corgi is the first AI insurance company, replacing every part of the insurance value chain with AI. As a full-stack carrier group, Corgi spans carriers, reinsurer, MGA, TPA, and law firms, all owned in-house. Founded in 2024 out of Y Combinator, Corgi reached EBITDA-positive status in 2026 and operates across San Francisco, New York, and London. Corgi has raised $374 million across three funding rounds—Seed, Series A, and Series B.

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SOURCE Corgi