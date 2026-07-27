Corgi Insurance Appoints Andrew Hefty as Head of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance, the AI-native, full-stack insurance carrier for startups, today announced the appointment of Andrew Hefty as Head of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs.

Hefty brings nearly three decades of legal experience spanning military service, private practice, and the federal government. Hefty comes to Corgi after more than a decade with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement, where he served as both an Investigative Attorney and Senior Trial Attorney representing the SEC in federal court actions involving complex fraud, deceptive securities offerings, and insider trading. Prior to that, Hefty spent nearly 15 years in private practice, most recently as a partner at an international law firm, representing large organizations in significant litigated matters across various business sectors. He began his legal career in the U.S. Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps.

As Head of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, Hefty will lead Corgi's compliance and regulatory strategy as the company continues expanding across new products and markets. He will also oversee compliance programs, manage relationships with regulators and external counsel, and advise the executive team and Board of Directors on strategic regulatory matters and compliance initiatives supporting Corgi's continued growth.

"The future of insurance belongs to companies that can innovate quickly without compromising on trust," said Nico Laqua, Co-Founder and CEO of Corgi Insurance. "Andrew has spent his career at the intersection of law, regulation, and enforcement—from private practice to the SEC. As we continue building an AI-native insurance carrier, his experience will help us move quickly while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and regulatory integrity."

Hefty said he was drawn to Corgi's vision of modernizing one of the world's most regulated industries.

"I've spent my career on both sides of the regulatory relationship — fifteen years in private practice helping organizations navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges, and a decade at the SEC on the enforcement side, seeing firsthand what regulators expect and what happens when individuals and companies get it wrong," said Andrew Hefty. "Corgi is building insurance differently, combining technology with a strong commitment to compliance and governance. I'm excited to build a program that supports innovation while earning the trust of customers, regulators, and partners."

The appointment further strengthens Corgi's leadership team as the company continues investing in the regulatory, operational, and technological infrastructure needed to build the next generation of insurance.

About Corgi

Corgi is an AI-native full-stack insurance carrier built for startups and other high-growth companies. By combining proprietary underwriting technology, in-house claims handling, and modern insurance infrastructure with decades of insurance expertise, Corgi helps businesses secure coverage faster and manage risk more effectively as they scale.

Media Contact:

Erika Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi