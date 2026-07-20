Corgi Insurance Announces Artist Residency to Support Local Creatives at Corgi Cafe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance has announced the launch of its Artist Residency Program, a new initiative designed to support artists, illustrators, writers, photographers, filmmakers, and creators working at the intersection of technology and culture.

The residency will be based at Corgi Cafe, the company's 24/7 community space in San Francisco built for founders, engineers, investors, and operators. Since opening, the cafe has become a home for hackathons, demo days, founder dinners, product launches, and late-night building sessions. With the residency, Corgi is expanding that community to include the creatives documenting, interpreting, and shaping this moment in technology.

Residents will receive workspace at the cafe's central warehouse in San Francisco, featuring 30-foot ceilings, creative tools and materials, access to Corgi's network of founders and builders, and opportunities to showcase their work through exhibitions, talks, installations, publications, and community events. The program gives artists proximity to the people and ideas driving technological change while bringing creative perspectives and storytelling into the startup ecosystem.

The launch reflects Corgi's belief that the next generation of iconic technology companies will be built not only by engineers and operators, but also by writers, designers, filmmakers, and artists capable of translating complex ideas into culture.

"I fell in love with art and culture while working in crypto and digital art. Seeing creators flourish around community and new technology shaped me deeply, and that vision now lives on through Corgi Cafe," said Trevor Owens, Head of Cafe at Corgi. "Some of the most important movements in digital art emerged not from institutions, but from people gathering in shared spaces, experimenting together, and supporting one another's work. We want to bring that same ethos to Corgi Cafe. San Francisco has an incredible community of local artists, and the Artist Residency is our way of investing in the people documenting, interpreting, and shaping this moment in technology and culture."

The Artist Residency is an effort to make Corgi Cafe a place not only where companies are built, but where culture around technology is created. Applications for the inaugural Corgi Artist Residency are now open. Local artists interested in joining San Francisco's builder community and creating work alongside founders, engineers, and operators can apply today. The residency will launch in San Francisco before expanding to additional Corgi Cafe locations across the country. Apply here: corgicafe.com/residency

About Corgi

Corgi Insurance is the first AI-native insurance company. Backed by decades of insurance expertise, Corgi has raised $374 million since its founding, most recently at a $2.6B valuation.

Media Contact: Erika Lee, [email protected]

SOURCE Corgi