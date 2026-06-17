Corgi Insurance and Silicon Valley Bank Partner to Connect Clients to Preferred Coverage Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurance platforms serving startups, technology companies, and emerging businesses and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, serving companies throughout the innovation economy, today announced a partnership that will provide SVB clients with streamlined access to Corgi's digital insurance products and risk management solutions.

SVB and Corgi

As companies scale, insurance has become an increasingly important component of operational readiness, fundraising, hiring, and customer acquisition. By connecting clients with Corgi's AI-native platform, Silicon Valley Bank is facilitating founders and operators ability to access coverage faster and more efficiently.

"Founders today expect financial infrastructure that moves at the speed of their business," said Nick Christian, Head of National Fintech and Specialty Finance with Silicon Valley Bank. "Through our partnership with Corgi, we can connect clients with access to modern insurance solutions to optimize a client's ability to manage risk, meet enterprise requirements, and focus on continuing to grow and scale."

Benefits of the Silicon Valley Bank and Corgi partnership include:

Fast, digital access to business insurance designed for startups and growth-stage companies

Insurance solutions tailored to technology, AI, SaaS, fintech , healthcare, and other innovation sectors

, healthcare, and other innovation sectors AI-native underwriting that means simpler applications and pricing tailored to each business

Coverage from a single full-stack carrier, available directly to Silicon Valley Bank clients

"Founders shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and being properly protected," said Nico Laqua, Founder and CEO of Corgi Insurance. "Silicon Valley Bank has spent decades supporting the world's most ambitious companies, and we're excited to work together to make modern insurance more accessible to the next generation of builders."

Corgi provides a growing suite of commercial insurance products designed for the innovation economy, combining technology, automation, and specialized underwriting expertise to deliver a modern insurance experience. Through this partnership, Silicon Valley Bank clients gain access to insurance solutions built specifically for the needs of high-growth businesses.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, is the bank of some of the world's most innovative companies and investors. SVB provides commercial banking to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital industries. SVB operates in centers of innovation throughout the United States, serving the unique needs of its dynamic clients with deep sector expertise, insights and connections. SVB's parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $225 billion in assets. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at svb.com.

Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, will rebrand as First Citizens Innovation Banking in Q4 2026. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com/rebrand.

About Corgi Insurance

Corgi Insurance is a technology-driven insurance platform providing modern coverage solutions for startups, growing businesses, and emerging industries. Through AI-powered underwriting, digital distribution, and specialized insurance products, Corgi helps companies access protection faster and manage risk more effectively as they scale.

Media Contacts

Silicon Valley Bank

Katie Ellis

[email protected]

Corgi Insurance

Erika Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Corgi